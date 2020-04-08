Paralleling Switchgear Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
The global paralleling switchgear market reached a size of USD 1.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2018 to 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) The report "Paralleling Switchgear Market by End-User (Industrial, Commercial), Application (Prime, Standby and Peak shave), Transition Type (Open Transition and Closed Transition), Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The paralleling switchgear market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.17 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. The market is set to witness growth due to increase in distributed generation and ageing and overburdening of power grids.
Browse 73 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Paralleling Switchgear Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107294848
The industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment of paralleling switchgear market, by end-user, in 2018.
The industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment of the paralleling switchgear market, by end-user, in 2018. This segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for critical power from utilities/power generation in developing regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Increased focus on data center services led by rising demand from finance and e-commerce sectors and large investments in public infrastructure projects by governments globally are the key drivers of the industrial segment of paralleling switchgear market.
The standby segment is expected to be the largest segment of paralleling switchgear market, by application, during the forecast period.
The ability to combine multiple power sources as well as multiple fuel type generators in critical power needs in end-user applications would drive the paralleling switchgear market. The rising demand from data centers, hospitals, solar PV, and construction sectors is driving the market for standby application of paralleling switchgear.
Asia Pacific: Key market for paralleling switchgear during the forecast period
In this report, the paralleling switchgear market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest paralleling switchgear market during the forecast period. China and India are the largest markets in the Asia Pacific region and have witnessed increased investments in data centers, public infrastructure, manufacturing, and telecommunication sectors in the recent past. In addition, developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia have increased investments in public infrastructure, oil and gas, mining, hospitals, and telecommunication sectors.
Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107294848
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the leading players in the paralleling switchgear market such as GE (US), Kohler (US), Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), and Schneider Electric (France).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
