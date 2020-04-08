New! Demonstrate Part-ML understanding and functionality and avoid or mitigate problems with our forthcoming Webinar training
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Webinar training course:
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) Part ML Airworthiness Requirements for Light Aircraft – 1 Webinar Day (6 hours)
Date: 6 May 2020
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Sign up and Secure your attendance
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the training
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
What is the benefit of attending this training?
After completing the course you should be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-ML Environment Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part-ML understanding and functionality and to be able to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Use the regulation to understand the engagement with the Combined Airworthiness Organisation (CAO)
What are the subjects covered?
- Introduction
- Definitions
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations
- Subpart A-General
- Subpart B Accountability
- ML.A.201 Responsibilities
- ML.A.202 Occurrence reporting
- Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- ML.A.301 Continuing-airworthiness tasks
- ML.A.302 Aircraft maintenance programme
- ML.A.303 Airworthiness directives
- ML.A.304 Data for modifications and repairs
- ML.A.305 Aircraft continuing-airworthiness record system
- ML.A.307 Transfer of aircraft continuing-airworthiness records See more
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
Date: 6 May 2020
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Sign up and Secure your attendance
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the training
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
What is the benefit of attending this training?
After completing the course you should be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-ML Environment Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part-ML understanding and functionality and to be able to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Use the regulation to understand the engagement with the Combined Airworthiness Organisation (CAO)
What are the subjects covered?
- Introduction
- Definitions
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations
- Subpart A-General
- Subpart B Accountability
- ML.A.201 Responsibilities
- ML.A.202 Occurrence reporting
- Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- ML.A.301 Continuing-airworthiness tasks
- ML.A.302 Aircraft maintenance programme
- ML.A.303 Airworthiness directives
- ML.A.304 Data for modifications and repairs
- ML.A.305 Aircraft continuing-airworthiness record system
- ML.A.307 Transfer of aircraft continuing-airworthiness records See more
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.