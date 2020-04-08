Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Glycomics Market
Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (HPLS, Mass Spectrometry, MALDITOF), Kits & Reagents (Glycoproteins)), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Oncology), End User - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global glycobiology market is expected to reach USD 1,211.4 million by 2021 from USD 649.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132685525
Glycobiology products are widely used for analysis of cell surface markers, which can act as diagnostic or therapeutic targets. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.
Glycobiology Market Dynamics
Drivers
1. Increasing funding for Proteomics & glycomics research and growing
R&D expenditure
2. Growth of the proteomics market
3. Technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation
Restraints
1. High degree of consolidation acts as an entry barrier for new entrants
2. Stringent regulatory frameworks and time-consuming approval processes
Opportunities
1. Increased use of personalized medicine
2. Biomarkers identification
3. Developing countries and emerging markets
Challenges
1. High cost of tools and instruments and their maintenance
Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132685525
The following are the major objectives of the study :
1. To define, describe, and forecast the global glycobiology market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region
2. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the glycobiology market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
3. To strategically analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall Glycobiology market
4. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and to provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
5. To forecast the Glycobiology market size of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World
6. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
7. To track and analyze the competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, expansion and agreements in the glycomics market
Want Full Report? Inquire Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=132685525
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132685525
Glycobiology products are widely used for analysis of cell surface markers, which can act as diagnostic or therapeutic targets. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.
Glycobiology Market Dynamics
Drivers
1. Increasing funding for Proteomics & glycomics research and growing
R&D expenditure
2. Growth of the proteomics market
3. Technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation
Restraints
1. High degree of consolidation acts as an entry barrier for new entrants
2. Stringent regulatory frameworks and time-consuming approval processes
Opportunities
1. Increased use of personalized medicine
2. Biomarkers identification
3. Developing countries and emerging markets
Challenges
1. High cost of tools and instruments and their maintenance
Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132685525
The following are the major objectives of the study :
1. To define, describe, and forecast the global glycobiology market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region
2. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the glycobiology market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
3. To strategically analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall Glycobiology market
4. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and to provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
5. To forecast the Glycobiology market size of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World
6. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
7. To track and analyze the competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, expansion and agreements in the glycomics market
Want Full Report? Inquire Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=132685525
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.