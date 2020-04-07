FineCraft Contractors is Successful Amidst Coronavirus
FineCraft Contractors, Inc., is working hard and continuing to achieve success amidst the Coronavirus.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) GAITHERSBURG, MD: FineCraft Contractors, Inc., (https://finecraftcontractors.com/) is working hard and continuing to achieve success amidst the Coronavirus.
In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, where many businesses are seeing a dip in production, FineCraft is working hard with new projects that just started and completing projects on time. From screen porches to one and two-story additions, FineCraft is going strong.
Two projects in particular FineCraft just completed are a modern-industrial screen porch and a cantilevered master bedroom suite addition. Both of which add value and comfort to the homeowners.
Joseph R., a landscape architect who worked with FineCraft stated, “This was my first experience working with George of FineCraft. He is a professional who listens, asks intelligent questions, and proposes great solutions based on his years of experience in the industry. The quality of FineCraft’s work is high, and the staff is friendly and responsive. I strongly recommend George and the FineCraft team.”
Vera H., a past client of FineCraft said, “FineCraft did an extension on my historic house and it really is beautiful! George kept me in the loop about how it was all going. The team were efficient and respectful of my property and the problem-solving on the best way to get it all done was excellent. I would highly recommend this company.”
George Papaheraklis is the founder of FineCraft Contractors, Inc., located in Gaithersburg, MD. Since 1985, FineCraft has been building houses, additions, kitchens, baths and more for discerning families. Their blog can be seen at https://finecraftcontractors.com/blog/ and they can be reached at 301-330-9191.
