How COVID-19 is impacting the Micro Server IC Market?
Micro Server IC Market by Processor (Intel, ARM), Offering (Hardware, Software), End User (Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale Enterprise), Application (Media Storage, Data Centers, Cloud Computing), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) The global micro server IC market is expected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 44.0% between 2016 and 2022. In the present scenario, data traffic is continually rising, driving the demand for secure and reliable storage and processing of data. To accommodate this large data, companies are deploying new data centers or upgrading their existing data centers and developing hyperscale or mega data centers. Other major drivers for the growth of the market are low power consumption and space usage by micro servers, growing trend of cloud computing.
Intel-based processor market held the largest size in 2015
Intel-based processor led the market for micro server IC in 2015. Intel has been the early mover in the micro servers market. It has a wide range of partners and customers that deploy Intel based ICs because of the availability of better software support. The major reason for the larger share of Intel-based ICs is the availability of various kinds of ICs and the use of 14 nm process technology to manufacture chips, thus making chips faster while using operating power as low as 7 W.
Data center application market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components such as telecommunications and storage systems. Micro servers are gaining popularity in data center applications because they are less expensive and consume less power and space than traditional enterprise-class rack servers. They can easily be grouped into clusters and are well suited for tasks that do not require multiple CPUs. The growing need for data centers in various business domains such as IT & telecom, banking, healthcare, agriculture, and government, among others would drive the data center application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America held the largest share of the micro server IC market in 2015
The presence of key market players and the early adoption of new technological advancements such as machine-to-machine learning and IoT-enabled devices in North America have created the need for more cloud-based services and the installation of new data centers to support these services, thus leading to the dominance of North America in the global micro server IC market.
The key companies in the micro server IC market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), ARM Holdings plc (U.K.), Cavium Inc. (U.S.), Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (U.S.), and Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (Bermuda.). The prominent companies in the markets include the well-established, financially stable, and technically expert players that have been operating in the industry for several years and have diversified product portfolios, proprietary technologies, and strong distribution networks.
