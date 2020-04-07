How COVID-19 is impacting the Electrophoresis Market
Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (Horizontal & Vertical) (Agarose & Polyacrylamide), Capillary Electrophoresis, Reagents, Geldoc, Imaging), Application (Diagnostic, Reasearch, Quality Control), End User - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) The report "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (Horizontal & Vertical) (Agarose & Polyacrylamide), Capillary Electrophoresis, Reagents, Geldoc, Imaging), Application (Diagnostic, Reasearch, Quality Control), End User - Global Forecast to 2022", The electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 2.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Electrophoresis Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=434
“By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016.”
On the basis of product, the reagent segment accounted for the largest share of the global electrophoresis market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for various applications such as biomarker discovery and protein mapping.
“By Application, the research segment held the largest market share in 2016.”
Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Low cost and sensitive approach for DNA sequencing, the major role of electrophoresis in drug discovery, rising use of electrophoresis techniques as a result of growing importance of antibody research in the development of biotherapeutic are the major factors driving the use of electrophoresis, which has boosted the demand for research applications.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=434
Key Players
Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Sebia Group (U.K.), and C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.).
Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) dominated the global electrophoresis market in 2016. The company offers a wide range of products in the electrophoresis market, which includes nucleic electrophoresis & blotting, protein electrophoresis & blotting, power supplies, automated electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and gel imaging systems. The company is focusing on product developments with upgraded technology to meet the demand of the electrophoresis market. In May 2017, the company launched its ChemiDoc MP Digital Imaging System—a gel documentation product. The company also focuses on acquiring local and international players providing life science products to expand its business.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=434
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Electrophoresis Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=434
“By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016.”
On the basis of product, the reagent segment accounted for the largest share of the global electrophoresis market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for various applications such as biomarker discovery and protein mapping.
“By Application, the research segment held the largest market share in 2016.”
Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Low cost and sensitive approach for DNA sequencing, the major role of electrophoresis in drug discovery, rising use of electrophoresis techniques as a result of growing importance of antibody research in the development of biotherapeutic are the major factors driving the use of electrophoresis, which has boosted the demand for research applications.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=434
Key Players
Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Sebia Group (U.K.), and C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.).
Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) dominated the global electrophoresis market in 2016. The company offers a wide range of products in the electrophoresis market, which includes nucleic electrophoresis & blotting, protein electrophoresis & blotting, power supplies, automated electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and gel imaging systems. The company is focusing on product developments with upgraded technology to meet the demand of the electrophoresis market. In May 2017, the company launched its ChemiDoc MP Digital Imaging System—a gel documentation product. The company also focuses on acquiring local and international players providing life science products to expand its business.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=434
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.