Viral Inactivation Market - Increasing Number of New Drug Launches & Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) The Global Viral Inactivation Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach $573.0 Million.
Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017
Research Methodology Adopted:
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches were used to calculate market sizes and growth rates of the global market and its subsegments. Secondary information was used to identify overall revenue, geographic reach, and product portfolios of market players. Estimates of their viral inactivation market segment revenues were validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates
Industry Segmentation in Detailed:
Viral Inactivation Market By Method:
- Solvent Detergent Method
- Pasteurization
Viral Inactivation Market By Application:-
- Blood & Blood Products
- Cellular & Gene Therapy Products
- Stem Cell Products
- Tissue & Tissue Products
- Vaccines and Therapeutics
Based on end user this market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017
The major players in the Viral Inactivation Market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).
Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017
Research Methodology Adopted:
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches were used to calculate market sizes and growth rates of the global market and its subsegments. Secondary information was used to identify overall revenue, geographic reach, and product portfolios of market players. Estimates of their viral inactivation market segment revenues were validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates
Industry Segmentation in Detailed:
Viral Inactivation Market By Method:
- Solvent Detergent Method
- Pasteurization
Viral Inactivation Market By Application:-
- Blood & Blood Products
- Cellular & Gene Therapy Products
- Stem Cell Products
- Tissue & Tissue Products
- Vaccines and Therapeutics
Based on end user this market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017
The major players in the Viral Inactivation Market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.