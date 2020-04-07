Asia Critical Care Equipment Market - Continuous technological advancements & Global Forecast
Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region offer high-growth potential for companies engaged in the development and marketing of critical care devices to hospitals and clinics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) The Asia Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124
Research Methodology:
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations. The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments.
Industry Segmentation:
On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.
The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124
Major Key Players:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.
Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124
Research Methodology:
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations. The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments.
Industry Segmentation:
On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.
The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124
Major Key Players:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.