How COVID-19 is Impacting The Radiotherapy Market In Healthcare Industry
Radiotherapy Market by Type (External (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy (LDR, HDR)), Product (LINAC, CyberKnife, Gamma Knife, Tomotherapy, Particle Therapy, Cyclotron), Application (Prostate, Breast), End User (Hospital)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) Radiotherapy Market growth is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of conferences and symposia focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy, and the growing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment. The emerging markets, growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment, and the improving reimbursement scenario are expected to present a wide range of growth opportunities for market players.
The radiotherapy market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.6 billion in 2018 to USD 6.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the reduced risk of radiation exposure in external beam radiotherapy and the increased precision and accuracy of tumor targeting in this therapy.
The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market in 2018 owing to the rising global prevalence of cancer, increasing installations of advanced radiotherapy equipment in developed as well as developing regions, increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping (or upgrading) hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems, and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the radiotherapy market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the radiotherapy market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of cancer, and the rising acceptance of radiotherapy procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.
Key Players:
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), and Accuray Incorporated (US) dominated the radiotherapy market. Other players in this market include Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), ViewRay, Inc. (US), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Provision Healthcare (US), and Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US)
