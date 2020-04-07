Ultrasound Market worth $8.4 billion by 2023
Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic, FUS, SWL), Display (Color, B/W), Portability (Trolley, Compact, Portable, POC), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End user (Hospitals, ACC, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2020 ) The Ultrasound Market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2023 from $6.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9%
Increasing prevalence of target diseases; rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures; technological advancements; increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals; and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are the major factors driving the growth of the global ultrasound market.
Based on system portability, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2018
On the basis of system portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and point-of-care ultrasound systems. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems across major markets due to their increasing use in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions.
The vascular applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on application, the ultrasound market is divided into eight segments—radiology/general imaging applications, obstetrics/gynecology applications, cardiology applications, urological applications, vascular applications, orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications, pain management applications, and other applications. Vascular ultrasound is one of the fastest-growing application segments in the ultrasound market majorly due to the rising incidence of vascular disorders across the globe, coupled with the greater adoption of vascular ultrasound for the diagnosis of these disorders and technological advancements in the field of 3D/4D imaging.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=467
Europe is expected to dominate the global ultrasound market in 2018
In 2018, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global ultrasound market. This can be attributed to the large number of ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound, expansions in the clinical applications of focused ultrasound (and the early commercialization of these devices in Europe), and the significant healthcare expenditure across mature European countries (such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain).
General Electric Company (US), Philips (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Mindray Medical (China), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Carestream (US), Hologic (US), Mobisante (US), and Chison Medical Imaging (China) are some of the major players operating in the global ultrasound market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Increasing prevalence of target diseases; rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures; technological advancements; increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals; and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are the major factors driving the growth of the global ultrasound market.
Based on system portability, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2018
On the basis of system portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and point-of-care ultrasound systems. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems across major markets due to their increasing use in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions.
The vascular applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on application, the ultrasound market is divided into eight segments—radiology/general imaging applications, obstetrics/gynecology applications, cardiology applications, urological applications, vascular applications, orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications, pain management applications, and other applications. Vascular ultrasound is one of the fastest-growing application segments in the ultrasound market majorly due to the rising incidence of vascular disorders across the globe, coupled with the greater adoption of vascular ultrasound for the diagnosis of these disorders and technological advancements in the field of 3D/4D imaging.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=467
Europe is expected to dominate the global ultrasound market in 2018
In 2018, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global ultrasound market. This can be attributed to the large number of ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound, expansions in the clinical applications of focused ultrasound (and the early commercialization of these devices in Europe), and the significant healthcare expenditure across mature European countries (such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain).
General Electric Company (US), Philips (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Mindray Medical (China), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Carestream (US), Hologic (US), Mobisante (US), and Chison Medical Imaging (China) are some of the major players operating in the global ultrasound market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.