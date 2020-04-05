Need a Natural Solution for Pain – Weight Loss – a Stronger Immune System?
Alternative health machines that really do work QUITE WELL!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2020 )
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
We Have Solutions for PAIN RELIEF - WEIGHT LOSS - HOLISTIC HEALTH SOLUTIONS!
For pain relief, chronicpain, chronic pain, backpain, back pain
PEMF MACHINES
Let’s face it, in todays society, addition to pain medications. Roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them. Between 8 and 12 percent develop an opioid use disorder. An estimated 4 to 6 percent who misuse prescription opioids transition to heroin. About 80 percent of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids
However, there are other and likewise better solution to pain relief.
One solution, and perhaps the best is known as pulsed electro-magnetic fields, or PEMF.
Are looking for an all-natural solution for weighloss, constipation, and pain relief, consider whole body vibration’
Whole Body Vibration Machine, WBV
Whole body vibration is also referred to as passive exercising.
Passive exercising is basically a form of exercising where an individual can still enjoy the benefits of exercising without all the effort.
Whole-body vibration can offer some fitness and health benefits. However, there are those especially in the medical field that would disagree, however, millions of people across the United States, Canada and the rest of the world disagree.
With Whole-body vibration, you stand, sit or lie on a machine with a vibrating platform. As the machine vibrates, it transmits energy to your body, forcing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times each second. The activity may cause you to feel as if you're exerting yourself.
You may find a whole-body vibration machine at a local gym, or you can buy one for home use. As an example, we are an authorized online dealer for some of the most popular whole-body vibration machines on the market. One is called the LIFETIME VIBE, VIBEPLATE, and Sonic Life and their famous Sonix Whole Body Vibration machine.
They sell LIFETIME whole body vibration machines, and Vibeplate whole body vibration machines.
Advocates say that as little as 15 minutes a day of whole-body vibration three times a week may aid weight loss, burn fat, improve flexibility, enhance blood flow, reduce muscle soreness after exercise, build strength and decrease the stress hormone cortisol.
Whole-body vibration may also have a role beyond sports and fitness. Some research shows that whole-body vibration, when performed correctly and under medical supervision when needed, can:
Reduce back pain
Improve strength and balance in older adults
Reduce bone loss
To learn more and learn about other health related machine such as PEMF pain relief machines, hair growth machines, the Pyroenergen electrostatic therapy machines and of course whole-body vibration machines visit.
EMF - electro-magnetic fields
Are you familiar with what is known as EMF, or Electro-magnetic fields?
EM’s are caused from cell phones, microwave ovens, smart meters, and any electrical devices in your home. Additionally, cell towers are possibly the biggest factor causing unwanted emfs.
According to some scientists, EMFs can affect your body's nervous system function and cause damage to cells. Cancer and unusual growths may be one symptom of very high EMF exposure. Other symptoms may include sleep disturbances, including insomnia. Additionally, many believe EMF’s cab cause cancer. And if you think about it, the more advanced we become with technology, meaning, the more electronic gadgets come on the market, the higher the cancer rate seems to be. However, that just my opinion, and other share the same opinion as well.
Electro-magnetic static Therapy - pyroenergen machine
I got one you perhaps have never heard about. And this technology is considered very holistic approach to overall health wellness, and in many parts of Asia, is used routinely as a therapy in the treatment of unwanted health conditions. It is known as Electrostatic Therapy.
We sell the world’s most popular electrostatic therapy machine, and it is call ed PYRO-ENERGEN machine.
To learn about all our health and wellness devices and machines, and all our holistic health machines, visit our website today, and DON’T DELAY!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
holistichealth, holistic health machines, pyroenergen, whole body vibration, wbv, pemf machines
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
We Have Solutions for PAIN RELIEF - WEIGHT LOSS - HOLISTIC HEALTH SOLUTIONS!
For pain relief, chronicpain, chronic pain, backpain, back pain
PEMF MACHINES
Let’s face it, in todays society, addition to pain medications. Roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them. Between 8 and 12 percent develop an opioid use disorder. An estimated 4 to 6 percent who misuse prescription opioids transition to heroin. About 80 percent of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids
However, there are other and likewise better solution to pain relief.
One solution, and perhaps the best is known as pulsed electro-magnetic fields, or PEMF.
Are looking for an all-natural solution for weighloss, constipation, and pain relief, consider whole body vibration’
Whole Body Vibration Machine, WBV
Whole body vibration is also referred to as passive exercising.
Passive exercising is basically a form of exercising where an individual can still enjoy the benefits of exercising without all the effort.
Whole-body vibration can offer some fitness and health benefits. However, there are those especially in the medical field that would disagree, however, millions of people across the United States, Canada and the rest of the world disagree.
With Whole-body vibration, you stand, sit or lie on a machine with a vibrating platform. As the machine vibrates, it transmits energy to your body, forcing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times each second. The activity may cause you to feel as if you're exerting yourself.
You may find a whole-body vibration machine at a local gym, or you can buy one for home use. As an example, we are an authorized online dealer for some of the most popular whole-body vibration machines on the market. One is called the LIFETIME VIBE, VIBEPLATE, and Sonic Life and their famous Sonix Whole Body Vibration machine.
They sell LIFETIME whole body vibration machines, and Vibeplate whole body vibration machines.
Advocates say that as little as 15 minutes a day of whole-body vibration three times a week may aid weight loss, burn fat, improve flexibility, enhance blood flow, reduce muscle soreness after exercise, build strength and decrease the stress hormone cortisol.
Whole-body vibration may also have a role beyond sports and fitness. Some research shows that whole-body vibration, when performed correctly and under medical supervision when needed, can:
Reduce back pain
Improve strength and balance in older adults
Reduce bone loss
To learn more and learn about other health related machine such as PEMF pain relief machines, hair growth machines, the Pyroenergen electrostatic therapy machines and of course whole-body vibration machines visit.
EMF - electro-magnetic fields
Are you familiar with what is known as EMF, or Electro-magnetic fields?
EM’s are caused from cell phones, microwave ovens, smart meters, and any electrical devices in your home. Additionally, cell towers are possibly the biggest factor causing unwanted emfs.
According to some scientists, EMFs can affect your body's nervous system function and cause damage to cells. Cancer and unusual growths may be one symptom of very high EMF exposure. Other symptoms may include sleep disturbances, including insomnia. Additionally, many believe EMF’s cab cause cancer. And if you think about it, the more advanced we become with technology, meaning, the more electronic gadgets come on the market, the higher the cancer rate seems to be. However, that just my opinion, and other share the same opinion as well.
Electro-magnetic static Therapy - pyroenergen machine
I got one you perhaps have never heard about. And this technology is considered very holistic approach to overall health wellness, and in many parts of Asia, is used routinely as a therapy in the treatment of unwanted health conditions. It is known as Electrostatic Therapy.
We sell the world’s most popular electrostatic therapy machine, and it is call ed PYRO-ENERGEN machine.
To learn about all our health and wellness devices and machines, and all our holistic health machines, visit our website today, and DON’T DELAY!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
holistichealth, holistic health machines, pyroenergen, whole body vibration, wbv, pemf machines
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.