Studies reveals 96 percent of homes have at least one type of indoor air quality issue. An indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor will report on the levels of common pollutants and other air conditions inside your home, or office almost immediately!
The perpetrator could be anything from excessive dust to excessive humidity to emissions from household cleaning agents or building materials like formaldehyde, which over a period has been linked to cancer. The problem is, most people don’t know there’s a problem, and if they do figure it out usually aware it by getting allergy-like symptoms, including asthma. Additionally, even when they do come down with various health conditions, like allergies and asthma, a doctor will prescribe all kind of medications and shots, however, they only mask the symptoms, t, the root of the problem is still living inside your home or office!
Some indoor air-quality monitors will also track outdoor air quality to provide context for your indoor readings. The measurements are then displayed on a screen on the device itself as well as in a companion app on your mobile device. Most IAQ monitors will alert you to unsafe levels via an indicator light and/or push notifications to your smartphone or tablet. And, the good news is, at IN THE NE AGE, we sell such a device that will alert you any almost any popular smart devices including your iPhone or other types of smart phones. The product is manufactured by Airpura and is called the Smart Air Monitor!
Product description:
The Airpura Smart Air Monitor
TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR INDOOR AIR WITH AN AIR MONITOR THAT MEASURES CHEMICALS, VOCS, PM10, PM2.5, TEMPERATURE, HUMIDITY, OUTDOOR POLLUTION AND CO2.
The Airpura Smart Air Quality Monitor* detects the harmful, invisible, and odorless pollutants inside your home, allowing you to see what your overall air quality level is with a simple LED color display.
Blue = Air quality is good Orange= Air quality is polluted.
A powerful sensor continuously tracks:
• Harmful VOCs* such as formaldehyde, benzene, toluene and more
• PM2.5 & PM10
• Temperature
• Humidity
• Outdoor pollution
• Historic data to see whether your air quality is improving
• MEASURE YOUR INDOOR AIR QUALITY ANYWHERE YOU ARE
Berkeley National Lab determined the Airpura Smart Monitor* to be among the MOST reliable monitors for PM2.5 readings.
EASY TO UNDERSTAND READINGS ON YOUR SMARTPHONE
Receive information and alerts on your smartphone whenever pollution is high or when PM2.5 levels become unsafe.
Contact Information:
