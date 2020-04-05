Don't Let the Corona Virus Ruin Your Fun! A Staycation Solution!
Finally, a stay at home solution that is FUN and Keeps your family SAFE and Healthy!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2020 ) Ok, so this whole corona virus pandemic is forcing millions of people to stay inside their home most of the day. And, of course we all know what that get to be like after a few days of complete solitude and isolation from the outside world am I right. In a way, after a week or two, you start to feel like you have been convicted of a crime and are under home arrest. However, the only difference is you do not have an ankle bracelet attached to your ankle. Ok, yes, it really sucks. However, it doesn’t have to be so bad, let me explain!
We at IN THE NEW AGE are an online company that sells a divers selection of unique products including but not limited to; Arcade game machines that include over 3,500 classic video arcade game like Ms. Pacman, Pacman, Space Invaders, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter games and many more. Additionally, we sell one of the most advanced virtual pinball machines that includes over 2,000 popular pinball games like Pinbot, Space Shuttle, Evil Knievel, Eight Ball, Avengers, Batman and some many more.
Ok, so you purchase one of our multi-game arcade machines, now you need some music to enhance your game room. How about the most sought-after jukebox in the world? We sell Rock-Ola jukeboxes.
As for your choice in Rock-Ola jukeboxes, we sell the good old fashion Rock-Ola vinyl-45 record playing jukebox, CD jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukeboxes that has a music capacity of about 60,000 music titles!
Additionally, withing or Rock-Ola jukebox selections, we offer various themes such as the Elvis Presley jukebox, the Jack Daniels jukebox, the Harley Davidson jukebox, and of course, black, walnut, and oak wood finishes.
Want some cool and unique furniture or statues for your game room? Check out our sculptured furniture category. In this category, we sell replicas of the Presidential oval office desk, Egyptian replica furniture and furnishing, furniture made to look like animals, and statues of dinosaurs, aliens, and superheroes!
Ok, so you have set up a super-cool game room, or as some refer to it as a Staycation (stay at home vacation). But now, you are just as concerned about the corona virus and the air you and your family are breathing in your home, am I correct? How about this?
We are an official worldwide dealer for several air purifier manufacturers, one of which is Airpura air purifiers.
Airpura manufacturers air purifiers for specific quality such as but l=not limited to combating, Viruses, bacteria’s, allergies, asthma, tobacco smoke, cannabis smoke, mold, formaldehyde, and chemical odors.
This is a brief summary of the great products we offer at our online store.
If you are ready to STOP letting HOME ISOLATION keeping you down, then visit our company website today!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
