Worldwide Advanced Visualization Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2021
The report "Advanced Visualization Market by Products (Hardware, Software), Services, Solution (Standalone, Enterprise), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Radiotherapy), Clinical Application (Radiology, Orthopedics, Cardiac, Neurology) - Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2020 ) The report "Advanced Visualization Market by Products (Hardware, Software), Services, Solution (Standalone, Enterprise), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Radiotherapy), Clinical Application (Radiology, Orthopedics, Cardiac, Neurology) - Forecasts to 2021", is expected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.89 Billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2021.
“In 2016, the hardware and software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market.”
On the basis of products and services, the advanced visualization market is classified into hardware & software and services. In 2016, the hardware and software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to factors such as the development of technologically advanced software, rising adoption of AV solutions in hospitals and imaging centers, and rising focus of healthcare organizations to streamline and increase workflow efficiency.
“In 2016, the enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions is expected to account for the largest share of the market”
On the basis of type of solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and stand-alone workstation-based solutions. In 2016, the enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to offered benefits such as enhanced data storage capacity, data transfer capabilities, multi-user interface, streamlined analysis, and centralized post-processing solutions.
Key Players
General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba corporation (Japan), TeraRecon, Inc (U.S.), Pro Medicus Limited (Australia), Carestream Health, Inc (Onex Corporation) (Canada), Agfa HealthCare (Agfa-Gevaert N.V.) (Belgium), and Qi Imaging, LLC (NantWorks LLC) (U.S.), among others.
In 2015, General Electric Company (U.S.) held leadership position in the advanced visualization market. The company has a strong portfolio of advanced visualization products and advanced visualization enterprise-based solutions for cardiology, neurology, oncology, vascular, and interventional. To further strengthen its product portfolio and market presence, the company focuses on product launches, expansions, and collaborations as its key growth strategies. In addition, the company expanded its Healthcare IT Centre of Excellence in Szeged, Hungary, in June 2015 and introduced the GE Health Cloud, in November 2015.
