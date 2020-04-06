Worldwide Creatinine Measurement Market Analysis and Forecast Report till 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 06, 2020 ) The report "Creatinine Measurement Market by Product (Kits, Reagents), Test Type (Jaffe method, Enzymatic creatinine method), Sample (Serum Creatinine, Urine) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), Region (North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2023", is expected to reach USD 700.8 million by 2027 from USD 377.2 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
The Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest in the market in 2018
The creatinine measurement market, by test type, is segmented into the Jaffe’s kinetic method and enzymatic method. In 2018, the Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest share of the creatinine measurement market. The widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of kits and reagents used in Jaffe’s kinetic method is a key factor driving the growth of this market.
Based on the type of sample, the blood/serum segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type of sample the creatinine measurement market is segmented into blood/serum and urine samples. The blood/serum segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Most creatinine measurement kits and reagents are based on the analysis of creatinine in blood samples owing to its accuracy in inferring creatinine concentration and low risk of contamination. These benefits are responsible for the increasing adoption of the blood/serum sample for the measurement of creatinine levels.
Key Players
F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK), Pointe Scientific (US), Sentinel Ch. Spa. (Italy), Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Dialab GmbH (Vienna), Diazyme Laboratories (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche was the leading player in the creatinine measurement market in 2017. The dominant share of this company is attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio and strong global reach, especially in the emerging economies. For maintaining its market position, the company mainly focuses on investments toward R&D activities to fuel innovation. The company invested USD 10.18 billion (19.5% of total sales) on R&D activities in 2017. With its strong R&D capabilities and state-of-the-art asset quality, the company is also expected to grow during the forecast period.
