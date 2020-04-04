Plasma Therapy Market | Emerging Applications Indicates High Growth
Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2020 ) The global plasma therapy market comprises various types of platelet-rich plasma that are used by hospitals & clinics and several research institutions. Rise in the number of orthopedic disorders associated with trauma and aging led to the increased demand for minimally-invasive therapies. This has further contributed to the increased demand for PRP in orthopedic, dermatology, nerve injury, cardiac muscle injury, and dental applications.
The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow from USD 135.6 Million in 2016 to USD 297.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%.
The pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share:
The pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. One of the most significant factors driving the growth of this market includes the effective results of pure PRP therapy. However, lack of reimbursement policies and varying prices of plasma therapy are hindering the growth of the market.
Awareness of plasma therapy and its acceptance as a suitable remedy for healing of bones and other tissues are driving the growth of the autologous source segment of the market.
Applications of Plasma Therapy Market:
The orthopedic segment is further segmented into arthritis, chronic tendinitis, and bone repair & regeneration. Similarly, the dermatology segment is further segmented into androgenic alopecia and plastic surgery. The dermatology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, owing to the increasing number of dermatological disorders.
Geographical Analysis:
Geographically, the market is led by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Growth in the global market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and rise in the number of orthopedic disorders.
Key Players in Plasma Therapy Market:
Major players in the plasma therapy market include BioLife Plasma Services (U.S.), Cambryn Biologics LLC (U.S.), Biotest (Germany), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols International S.A. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), and Octapharma (Switzerland).
Geographical Analysis:
Geographically, the market is led by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Growth in the global market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and rise in the number of orthopedic disorders.
Key Players in Plasma Therapy Market:
Major players in the plasma therapy market include BioLife Plasma Services (U.S.), Cambryn Biologics LLC (U.S.), Biotest (Germany), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols International S.A. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), and Octapharma (Switzerland).
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
