Organic Pea Protein Market to Reach 18.5 Million USD by 2021
What will your New Revenue Sources be?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2020 ) The report "Organic Pea Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), Application (Nutritional supplements, Beverages, Meat extenders & analogs, Snacks & bakery products, and others), Form (Dry, Liquid), & Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021", is projected to reach USD 18.5 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2016 to 2021.
Growing consumption of organic food, the rising government support for organic farming in developed and developing countries due to its sustainability, rising demand for health management products, and the increasing vegan population have been contributing to the growth of the organic pea protein market.
“Isolates accounted for the largest market share in 2015”
Isolates captured the organic pea protein market among other types. It is a more refined form of protein compared to concentrates and it can be easily incorporated into a broad range of food products such as nutritional supplements, meat extenders & analogs, and snacks & bakery products. Due to this trait, it captured the major market share in 2015, in terms of value.
Request Sample of this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82420155
“Nutritional supplements segment led the market with the largest share in 2015”
On the basis of applications, as the organic pea protein market is segmented into nutritional supplements, beverages, meat extender & analogs, and snacks & bakery products. The organic pea protein market was led by the nutritional supplements segment in 2015. The key parameters of organic pea protein application in nutritional supplements are weight management products due to its high amino acid profile. The growing demand of weight management products led the nutritional supplements segment and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.
“Dry form segment dominated the organic pea protein market in 2015”
Based on form, the dry form segment accounted for the largest market share in the organic pea protein market in 2015 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. It has higher functional value as compared to liquid form and is extensively used in various food & beverage products, which led the growth of this market.
“The U.S. contributes the highest market share for the North America region”
The North America region has shown an increment in the consumption rate of organic food due to health awareness and the growing vegan population. Increasing awareness for healthy food ingredients and the consumer trend for weight management in the U.S. led the organic pea protein market in this region in 2015.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), AIDP, Inc. (U.S.), Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), World Food Processing, L.L.C. (U.S.), The Green Labs LLC (U.S.), Phyto-Therapy Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China), and Zelang Group (China).
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82420155
In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis: industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global organic pea protein market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Growing consumption of organic food, the rising government support for organic farming in developed and developing countries due to its sustainability, rising demand for health management products, and the increasing vegan population have been contributing to the growth of the organic pea protein market.
“Isolates accounted for the largest market share in 2015”
Isolates captured the organic pea protein market among other types. It is a more refined form of protein compared to concentrates and it can be easily incorporated into a broad range of food products such as nutritional supplements, meat extenders & analogs, and snacks & bakery products. Due to this trait, it captured the major market share in 2015, in terms of value.
Request Sample of this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82420155
“Nutritional supplements segment led the market with the largest share in 2015”
On the basis of applications, as the organic pea protein market is segmented into nutritional supplements, beverages, meat extender & analogs, and snacks & bakery products. The organic pea protein market was led by the nutritional supplements segment in 2015. The key parameters of organic pea protein application in nutritional supplements are weight management products due to its high amino acid profile. The growing demand of weight management products led the nutritional supplements segment and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.
“Dry form segment dominated the organic pea protein market in 2015”
Based on form, the dry form segment accounted for the largest market share in the organic pea protein market in 2015 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. It has higher functional value as compared to liquid form and is extensively used in various food & beverage products, which led the growth of this market.
“The U.S. contributes the highest market share for the North America region”
The North America region has shown an increment in the consumption rate of organic food due to health awareness and the growing vegan population. Increasing awareness for healthy food ingredients and the consumer trend for weight management in the U.S. led the organic pea protein market in this region in 2015.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), AIDP, Inc. (U.S.), Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), World Food Processing, L.L.C. (U.S.), The Green Labs LLC (U.S.), Phyto-Therapy Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China), and Zelang Group (China).
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82420155
In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis: industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global organic pea protein market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.