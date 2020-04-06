Learn How to Transport Infectious Substances including COVID–19 Product
Special Interactive Training delivered by Webinar to Provide Training for Critical Staff who are engaged in the supply, distribution and waste management of critical medical product.
Transport of COVID 19 related Infectious Substances – 1 day Webinar
What you will learn
- Understand the regulations that govern both air and road mode of transport;
- Describe the responsibilities of the shipper when shipping COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Define UN numbers and Proper Sniping Name of COVID 19 related infectious substances;
- Understand the Basic Triple Packaging System used in the transport of Patient Specimens and applicable Packaging Instruction used in the transport of materials connected with COVID – 19;
- Apply the correct marks and labels for a shipment of COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Describe the shipper’s responsibility for documentation;
- Describe what to do in the event of an emergency; and
- Follow the basic safety and hygiene principles while involved in the transport of materials containing COVID-19.
To register please email office@sassofia.com
To register please email office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us

