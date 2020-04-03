GET VIRUS Protection – Airpura Air Purifiers
GET VIRUS Protection – Airpura Air Purifiers
IN THE NEW AGE
We at IN THE NEW AGE are now an authorized dealer for one of the premier air purifiers manufactures in the world, Airpura!
Airpura manufacturers air purifiers for specific purposes. And we at IN THE NEW AGE, have set up individual; categories which enables our customers to select the recommended air purifier for their needs. Here is a list of air purifier categories; Viruses and bacteria, VOC’s and chemicals, tobacco and cannabis, formaldehyde, hair solons, mols, asthma and allergies, pets, wildfires, VOG, MSC, UV air purifiers.
Airpura currently makes 13 different air purifier models.
Because of the recent COVID-19 Corona Virus pandemic, we have listed a product flyer of one of our best-selling air purifiers designed to KILL VIRUSES, including FIGHTING off the ELIMINATION of the DREADFUL Coronavirus!
Featuring the:
Airpura UV600
The potent UV light technology of this air purifier comprised of 3 levels of filtration removes disease-causing viruses, bacteria and mold plus the TitanClean photocatalytic technology for powerful chemical abatement.
Carbon: 18 lbs. Carbon
Particle Control: HEPA Filter 99.97% @ 0.3 microns
UV Germicidal Lamp for virus, bacteria and mold control
TitanClean for extra chemical abatement
Air purifier P600
FREE YOUR AIR FROM AIRBORNE AND AEROSOLIZED CHEMICALS AND PATHOGENS WITH THIS REVOLUTIONARY PURIFIER USING UV LIGHT TO DRAMATICALLY IMPROVE INDOOR AIR QUALITY.
Chemicals, viruses, bacteria, mold and particles go through 4 levels of filtration for complete removal. This UV air purifier destroys the DNA of microorganisms including influenza and gastro as well as black mold, effectively neutralizing them. Airpura's 18 lbs. of custom blended activated carbon adsorbs chemicals, VOC's gases, and odor.
Airpura’s patented TitanClean™ technology developed by NASA dramatically increases the range of chemicals that can be adsorbed while a medical grade True HEPA filter provides powerful particle reduction of 99.97%of particulate matter as small as 0.3 microns including PM2.5, pollen, dust, dander. Effective for rooms up to 2,000 square feet. Provides a complete air exchange every 30 minutes.
Removes: Wide spectrum of harmful gases and odors originating from VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) and chemicals found in homes from common household cleaning products, cosmetics, paints, carpet, upholstery. Removal of mold viruses and bacteria at 99.97%
Contains: Prefilter, 18 lbs. of activated carbon, medical grade HEPA filter, photocatalytic oxidizer for enhanced chemical filtration, UV germicidal light for mold, viruses, and bacteria.
REMOVAL RATE OF MOLD, AIRBORNE/AEROSOLIZED VIRUSES AND BACTERIA AT 99.97%
Ideal for:
• Homes with Individuals with suppressed immune systems, the elderly and very young children
• Individuals with Multiple Chemical Sensitivities (MCS)
• Places with poor outdoor air quality.
• Workplace/Industrial use
• Why this Air Purifier is considered #1:
This purifier is the most advanced and complete chemical and VOC filtration system on the market today.
The powerful TitanClean™ Photocatalytic Oxidizer significantly increases the range of dangerous airborne chemicals that can be safely and effectively neutralized.
UV germicidal lamp sterilizes microorganisms preventing them from being released back into the air.
The powerful HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne particles, as small as 0.3 microns.
360° air distribution allows for purification for up to 2000 sq. ft with 2 air exchanges an hour (based on 8-foot ceilings).
Sleek machine design that will blend in with all decors.
Easy care and maintenance
Non-ozone emitting
Technical Specs
• Manufacturer Suggested Room Size (sq. Ft) 2,000 sq. Ft
• Ozone Emissions No
• Performance
• System Efficiency 99.97% of airborne particles = 0.3 microns
• Fan Speed 560 CFM (Free Flow)
• Air Exchange per Hour 2
• Filter Configuration
• Prefilter Poly Prefilter 2PK
• Vacuumable
• Replace: 12 months
• Chemical gas & odor filter 2" Carbon Filter
• 18-lbs, Activated Carbon Filter (100% Coconut Shell)
• Replace: 24 months
Upgrade Option
• 18-lbs, Impregnated Carbon Filter The potassium iodide accelerates the binding of chemicals faster and thus removes them quicker
• (Potassium Iodide + Coconut Shell Carbon)
• Main Particle Filter True HEPA filter (40 sq. ft)
• 99.97% of airborne particles = 0.3 microns
• Replace: 3-5 years
Upgrade Option
• Super HEPA 14 Filter (99.99% of airborne particles = 0.1 microns)
• ULPA Filter (99.9999% of airborne particles = 0.1 microns)
• Photocatalytic Technology TitanClean Photocatalytic Oxidizer
• Replace: 18-24 months
• UV Germicidal Lamp UV Germicidal Technology
• Replace: 18-24 months
• P614 Upgrade add $50.00
General Specifications
• Dimension 23" High, 15" Wide
• Colors Black, White, Beige
• Housing Materials Powder coat steel
• Fan Speed Variable
• Casters Yes
• Voltage 115 or 220 volts
About Airpura and their superior air purifying products:
As a company in the air purification industry and whose products are used in thousands of medical institutions and homes around the world, Airpura take the millions of lives of the public with the utmost of importance. First and foremost, the company is committed to delivering to you, the highest quality and manufacturing excellence. Airpura’s filtration systems go through rigorous testing and standards and all tests are conducted and certified by independent third-party laboratories.
Additionally, you may want to get a Smart Air Monitor! This will allow you to check the air quality that you and your family are breathing in your home, now, isn’t that IMPORTANT?
The Airpura Smart Air Monitor
TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR INDOOR AIR WITH AN AIR MONITOR THAT MEASURES CHEMICALS, VOCS, PM10, PM2.5, TEMPERATURE, HUMIDITY, OUTDOOR POLLUTION AND CO2.
The Airpura Smart Air Quality Monitor* detects the harmful, invisible, and odorless pollutants inside your home, allowing you to see what your overall air quality level is with a simple LED color display.
Blue = Air quality is good Orange= Air quality is polluted.
A powerful sensor continuously tracks:
• Harmful VOCs* such as formaldehyde, benzene, toluene and more
• PM2.5 & PM10
• Temperature
• Humidity
• Outdoor pollution
• Historic data to see whether your air quality is improving
• MEASURE YOUR INDOOR AIR QUALITY ANYWHERE YOU ARE
Berkeley National Lab determined the Airpura Smart Monitor* to be among the MOST reliable monitors for PM2.5 readings.
EASY TO UNDERSTAND READINGS ON YOUR SMARTPHONE
Receive information and alerts on your smartphone whenever pollution is high or when PM2.5 levels become unsafe.
To learn more about Airpura, and all the other air purifiers we sell, visit our website TODAY!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
