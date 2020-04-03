Increased Consumption of Convenience Food is a Good Opportunity for the Growth of Guar Gum Market
The global demand for convenience food is increasing with busy consumer lifestyles. The global demand for convenience food has been influenced by factors such as increased usage of household technologies, longer working hours, and rising consumer incomes.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) The report "Guar Gum Market by Function (Thickening, Gelling, Binding, Friction Reducing), Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper Manufacturing, Mining & Explosives, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), Grade, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The market for guar gum is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2022. The growth of the Guar Gum Market is driven by the rising demand for convenience foods in the food industry and growing demand for guar gum in the oil & gas industry. Growing awareness among consumers about health & nutrition has resulted in an increased interest in natural and organic products such as guar gum.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177796677
The oil & gas segment, by application, is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the guar gum market during the forecast period.
The oil & gas segment is accounted to hold the largest share in the guar gum market. In the oil field industry, guar gum is used as a deformer, surfactant, and synthetic polymer, which is suitable for all rheological requirements of water-based and brine-based drilling fluids. It enables fluid and water loss control, lubrication, and cooling of drill bits. A shift in focus towards unconventional sources of oil such as tight oil and shale oil, wherein guar gum is used for extraction, is projected to create potential opportunities for guar gum in the coming years.
The industrial-grade guar gum segment is projected to account for the fastest growth, by grade, during the forecast period.
The industrial-grade guar gum segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. There has been high demand for guar gum in numerous industrial applications such as oil & gas, textile, painting, coating, mining & explosives, paper & printing, and detergents. Industrial-grade guar gum powder are used in various oil & gas industry applications such as oil well fracturing, oil well stimulation, oil recovery, oil well drilling, geological drilling, and water drilling, as it acts as a deformer, surfactant, and synthetic polymer in these applications. The rapid growth in oil drilling and oil recovery activities, along with increase in usage of guar gum for the extraction of unconventional sources of oil such as tight oil and shale oil, is expected to drive the demand for industrial-grade guar gum products.
The gelatin segment is projected to dominate the guar gum market, by type, during the forecast period.
The gelatin segment dominated the guar gum market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The usage of gelatin as a gelling agent is projected to grow due to the increasing need for emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry in major markets such as Germany, the UK, and France.
The demand for the gelling segment, by function, is estimated to rise and dominate the guar gum market during the forecast period.
Guar gum finds application in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food, owing to its superior gelling property. Increasing demand for guar gum from pharmaceutical and personal care applications such as dental impression materials, dental treatment gels, dentifrice pastes gels, styling creams & gels, liquid soaps, and bath gels has been fueling the demand for guar gum.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177796677
North America is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is a dominant region in the global guar gum market. The market is projected to be driven by the rising growth of the oil & gas drilling industry in the forthcoming years. Factors influencing its market dominance include the high demand for functional dairy products, convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and presence of major players.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the guar gum market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as TIC Gums, Inc. (US) & Penford Corporation (US), Ashland Specialty Ingredients (US), and Cargill (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177796677
The oil & gas segment, by application, is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the guar gum market during the forecast period.
The oil & gas segment is accounted to hold the largest share in the guar gum market. In the oil field industry, guar gum is used as a deformer, surfactant, and synthetic polymer, which is suitable for all rheological requirements of water-based and brine-based drilling fluids. It enables fluid and water loss control, lubrication, and cooling of drill bits. A shift in focus towards unconventional sources of oil such as tight oil and shale oil, wherein guar gum is used for extraction, is projected to create potential opportunities for guar gum in the coming years.
The industrial-grade guar gum segment is projected to account for the fastest growth, by grade, during the forecast period.
The industrial-grade guar gum segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. There has been high demand for guar gum in numerous industrial applications such as oil & gas, textile, painting, coating, mining & explosives, paper & printing, and detergents. Industrial-grade guar gum powder are used in various oil & gas industry applications such as oil well fracturing, oil well stimulation, oil recovery, oil well drilling, geological drilling, and water drilling, as it acts as a deformer, surfactant, and synthetic polymer in these applications. The rapid growth in oil drilling and oil recovery activities, along with increase in usage of guar gum for the extraction of unconventional sources of oil such as tight oil and shale oil, is expected to drive the demand for industrial-grade guar gum products.
The gelatin segment is projected to dominate the guar gum market, by type, during the forecast period.
The gelatin segment dominated the guar gum market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The usage of gelatin as a gelling agent is projected to grow due to the increasing need for emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry in major markets such as Germany, the UK, and France.
The demand for the gelling segment, by function, is estimated to rise and dominate the guar gum market during the forecast period.
Guar gum finds application in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food, owing to its superior gelling property. Increasing demand for guar gum from pharmaceutical and personal care applications such as dental impression materials, dental treatment gels, dentifrice pastes gels, styling creams & gels, liquid soaps, and bath gels has been fueling the demand for guar gum.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177796677
North America is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is a dominant region in the global guar gum market. The market is projected to be driven by the rising growth of the oil & gas drilling industry in the forthcoming years. Factors influencing its market dominance include the high demand for functional dairy products, convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and presence of major players.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the guar gum market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as TIC Gums, Inc. (US) & Penford Corporation (US), Ashland Specialty Ingredients (US), and Cargill (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.