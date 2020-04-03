Increasing demand for remote weapon stations for military applications from various countries Driving the Growth of Remote Weapon Station Market
Remote Weapon Station Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Component (Sensors, HMI, Weapons & Armaments), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-lethal), Mobility, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) The Remote Weapon Station Market was valued at USD 7.67 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. This report covers the forecast of the remote weapon station market and its dynamics over the next 5 years, while also recognizing market application gaps, recent developments in the market, and high potential countries.
Driver: Increasing demand for remote weapon stations for military applications from various countries
Due to increasing political instabilities, economic inequalities, and geopolitical issues, there has been a rise in conflicts between several nations in recent years. Countries in North America and Europe, among others, have been undertaking defense programs to strengthen their military forces, mainly with the objective of being battle-ready, which demands an adequate number of combat vehicles mounted with remote weapon stations. Demand for tanks, such as main battle tanks and armored fighting vehicles, has increased across countries, thereby driving the demand for remote weapon stations that are mounted on these vehicles. Modern tanks and infantry vehicles are being launched with advanced remote weapon stations and are equipped with advanced sensors and Fire Control Systems (FCS).
Opportunity:Ongoing military modernization programs in various countries across the globe
Over the past few years, the global economy has witnessed several armed conflicts and disputes at both, intrastate as well as interstate levels. Some of the ongoing conflicts currently have also had significant impacts on the global economy; for instance, the war against the Islamic State in Iraq, the civil war in Syria, the North Korea crisis, the war against Taliban in Afghanistan, and so on. These conflicts have mobilized military and law enforcement agencies of major economies of the world, including the US, the UK, and France, among others. Countries are undertaking high investments to enhance their military strengths by replacing older technologies and weapons with modern equipment. Increasing investments in the modernization of armored vehicles are leading to the high demand for remote weapon stations. For instance, in March 2018, Kongsberg signed agreements worth USD 1.9 billion with Qatar to supply its Medium-Caliber Turret and Protector Remote Weapon Station for 490 VCBI 8×8 armored infantry fighting vehicles manufactured by Nexter (France). In 2015, Electro Optic Systems (EOS) received a contract for the refurbishment and upgrade of Remote Weapons Systems (RWS) used on the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles (PMVs).
Challenge: Complexity involved in the integration of remote weapon stations with a wide range of platforms.
Integrating a weapon system with standalone solutions to the desired level has always been a complex task. Remote weapon stations can be equipped with laser weapon gun systems, and their integration requires significant investments and power sources. The level of complexity increases with the decrease in the amount of space available on platforms. Thus, combat helicopters have the highest complexity in integration, followed by armored vehicles and ships.
Manufacturers of remote weapon stations in North America adhere to US standards and policies, which, however, are not followed by several countries that use defense systems sourced from other countries, such as Russia, France, and Germany, or use indigenous systems. The integration of US standard weapons with these systems is a difficult process and needs massive alterations and modernization. It is difficult to cost-effectively provide upgraded munition control units, precision strike packages, and related training, and simulation of weapons and their incorporated systems. This is expected to pose a major challenge for countries willing to upgrade their remote weapon arsenal.
The market for the remote weapon station in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The rapid growth of the remote weapon station market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing defense budgets to innovate and develop robust remote weapon stations by emerging countries, such as China and India. For instance, India-based companies, such as Mahindra Defense Systems and Bharat Electronics, recently launched their newly developed remote weapon stations for armored vehicles.
China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific remote weapon station market in 2018. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing research & development activities undertaken in the region for the development of advanced technology-based designs of remote weapon stations.
The ecosystem of the remote weapon station market comprises OEMs, integrators, and end users. Key end users of the remote weapon station market are defense forces. Major players in the remote weapon station market are Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Raytheon Company (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), BAE Systems (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ASELSAN A.S (Turkey), FN Herstal (Belgium), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.
