Cell Signaling Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
North America is expected to continue to dominate the Cell Signaling Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) [212 Pages Report]The cell signaling market is expected to reach $3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The research report aims to estimate the market size and potential for growth in the cell signaling market across different segments such as type, product, technology, pathway, applications, and regions. This study also provides detailed information regarding factors influencing the growth of the market such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.
Availability of funding cell-based research is a key driver for the global cell signaling market
Governments of various countries are promoting and supporting cell-based research activities such as cell signaling, single-cell analysis, and stem cell research. A large portion of the funding from governments is provided to academic research societies to promote cell-based research, which helps in the evaluation of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of various types of cells in the management of chronic and infectious diseases. By driving research into the application and end-user industries for cell analysis, the availability of support plays a significant role in aiding the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80206120
Major Market Developments:
- In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) acquired FEI Company (U.S.) to strengthen its high-performance electron Microscopy business.
- In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) launched BD Resolve Single-Cell Gene Expression platform. This has strengthen the position of company in cell signalling market.
- In 2016, Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.) launched CellSimple Cell Analyzer. This helped company to strengthen the presence in cell signalling market.
Market Segmentation:
Based on the type, the cell signaling market is segmented into paracrine, autocrine, endocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (neuronal and intracrine). The endocrine signaling segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market in 2017.
By product, the cell signaling market is segmented into consumables (reagents, assay kits, antibodies, and other consumables) and instruments. In 2017, the consumables segment is estimated to account the largest share of the cell signaling market.
Based on technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into microscopy, western blotting, immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market in 2017.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80206120
Major Players in the Cell Signaling Market includes:
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Beckman Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Abcam plc (U.K.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.)
The research report aims to estimate the market size and potential for growth in the cell signaling market across different segments such as type, product, technology, pathway, applications, and regions. This study also provides detailed information regarding factors influencing the growth of the market such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.
Availability of funding cell-based research is a key driver for the global cell signaling market
Governments of various countries are promoting and supporting cell-based research activities such as cell signaling, single-cell analysis, and stem cell research. A large portion of the funding from governments is provided to academic research societies to promote cell-based research, which helps in the evaluation of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of various types of cells in the management of chronic and infectious diseases. By driving research into the application and end-user industries for cell analysis, the availability of support plays a significant role in aiding the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80206120
Major Market Developments:
- In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) acquired FEI Company (U.S.) to strengthen its high-performance electron Microscopy business.
- In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) launched BD Resolve Single-Cell Gene Expression platform. This has strengthen the position of company in cell signalling market.
- In 2016, Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.) launched CellSimple Cell Analyzer. This helped company to strengthen the presence in cell signalling market.
Market Segmentation:
Based on the type, the cell signaling market is segmented into paracrine, autocrine, endocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (neuronal and intracrine). The endocrine signaling segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market in 2017.
By product, the cell signaling market is segmented into consumables (reagents, assay kits, antibodies, and other consumables) and instruments. In 2017, the consumables segment is estimated to account the largest share of the cell signaling market.
Based on technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into microscopy, western blotting, immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market in 2017.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80206120
Major Players in the Cell Signaling Market includes:
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Beckman Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Abcam plc (U.K.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.