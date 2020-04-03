Upcoming Growth Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market
High usage of agricultural biologicals in Europe drives the global agricultural biologicals testing market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) The report "Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market by Product Type (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants), Application (Field Support, Analytical, Regulatory), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The agricultural biologicals testing market is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as increasing cultivation of organic crops, growing number of regulations, and awareness regarding sustainable agriculture.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High usage of agricultural biologicals in Europe
Large investment in product development by agricultural companies
High organic agricultural production across regions
Restraints
Lack of regulations in agrarian economies
High cost of conducting product trials
Opportunities
Increasing trade of organic fertilizers
Environmental agencies promoting sustainable agriculture
Challenges
High level of technical expertise required for field trials
The biopesticides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the period 2016–2021
The biopesticides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing product type to be tested in this market due to a shift towards the use of these products from traditional agrochemicals that degrade soil quality. Biopesticide testing services help product developers to ensure efficiency and reliability of their products. Therefore, in major biologicals manufacturing countries such as the U.S. and China, there is a growing market for biopesticide testing.
Field support is the major application segment in the agricultural biologicals testing market
Field support accounted for the largest share, by application, of agricultural biologicals testing in 2015. Under this category, field trials are conducted to test for efficacy, toxicity, and stability. Analytical testing services accounted for the second-largest share in 2015, primarily due to the high expenditure on research & development activities by biological product manufacturers.
European and North American regions dominated the agricultural biologicals testing market in 2015
The European region was the largest market for agricultural biologicals testing in 2015. Countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy are prominent users of agricultural biologicals testing services for compliance requirements of biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Countries in the North American region, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, have been early adopters of agricultural biological products and cater to export markets. With growing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using agricultural biologicals instead of traditional pesticides, which have long-term toxic effects on crop and soil, the demand for and supply of testing services are growing.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the service portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), BioTecnologie BT (Italy), SynTech Research (U.S.), RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand), Staphyt SA (France), Anadiag Group (France), I2L Research (U.K.), Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia), Laus GmbH (Germany), and Bionema Limited (U.K.).
