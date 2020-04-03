Infectious Substances Transport Webinar - including Coronavirus / COVID-19 Product
Transport of COVID-19 related Infectious Substances – 1 day Webinar (6 hours) Date: 8 April 2020 Price: 195 EUR per delegate
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) It is essential for all staff involved in the transport and handling of those materials to be properly trained and instructed on necessary procedures of safe transport of those Dangerous Goods.
Specialist Training Course for the Transport of Infectious Product:
Transport of COVID 19 related Infectious Substances – 1 day Webinar (6 hours)
This is a specialist course to ensure that all critical staff who are engaged in the supply, distribution and waste management of critical medical product are fully aware of the instructions for packing, handling and shipping of patient specimens and medical waste.
What will you learn?
- Understand the regulations that govern both air and road mode of transport;
- Describe the responsibilities of the shipper when shipping COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Define UN numbers and Proper Sniping Name of COVID 19 related infectious substances;
- Understand the Basic Triple Packaging System used in the transport of Patient Specimens and applicable Packaging Instruction used in the transport of materials connected with COVID – 19;
- Apply the correct marks and labels for a shipment of COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Describe the shipper’s responsibility for documentation;
- Describe what to do in the event of an emergency; and
- Follow the basic safety and hygiene principles while involved in the transport of materials containing COVID -19.
Delivery Method:
We use a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software. Webinar is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
How to register:
Please follow this link or email office@sassofia.com
Specialist Training Course for the Transport of Infectious Product:
Transport of COVID 19 related Infectious Substances – 1 day Webinar (6 hours)
This is a specialist course to ensure that all critical staff who are engaged in the supply, distribution and waste management of critical medical product are fully aware of the instructions for packing, handling and shipping of patient specimens and medical waste.
What will you learn?
- Understand the regulations that govern both air and road mode of transport;
- Describe the responsibilities of the shipper when shipping COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Define UN numbers and Proper Sniping Name of COVID 19 related infectious substances;
- Understand the Basic Triple Packaging System used in the transport of Patient Specimens and applicable Packaging Instruction used in the transport of materials connected with COVID – 19;
- Apply the correct marks and labels for a shipment of COVID 19 Infectious Substances;
- Describe the shipper’s responsibility for documentation;
- Describe what to do in the event of an emergency; and
- Follow the basic safety and hygiene principles while involved in the transport of materials containing COVID -19.
Delivery Method:
We use a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software. Webinar is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
How to register:
Please follow this link or email office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: + 359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: + 359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.