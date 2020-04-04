Worldwide Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis and Forecast Report till 2023
The report "Healthcare Asset Management Market by Product (RFID (Active, Passive), RTLS, Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Hospital (Equipment, Patient Monitoring, Staff Management, Hand Hygiene), Pharma (Drug Counterfeiting, Supply Chain)) - Global For
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2020 ) The report "Healthcare Asset Management Market by Product (RFID (Active, Passive), RTLS, Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Hospital (Equipment, Patient Monitoring, Staff Management, Hand Hygiene), Pharma (Drug Counterfeiting, Supply Chain)) - Global Forecast to 2023", The global healthcare asset management market is projected to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 8.98 billion from 2018, at a CAGR of 31.4%.
RFID Tags segment is expected to dominate the RFID products market in 2018.
Based on type, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. In 2018, the RFID tags segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the market.
Based on type, the passive RFID tag segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, RFID tags market is segmented into passive tags and active tags. In 2018, the passive RFID segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; also, this segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the low cost of passive tags in comparison with active tags. Also, passive tags do not require an external source of energy, owing to which they are more widely adopted.
Key Players
AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc.(US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US).
Stanley Healthcare is one of the leading players in the healthcare asset management market. The leading position of the company is attributed to its strong brand image and product portfolio. Its portfolio includes sensor tags, sensor badges, resident tags and patients, patient tags and badges, and asset tags and software-mobile view platform. In the past three years, the company adopted product launches, agreements, and partnerships to maintain its leading position in the market.
