ADM (US) and AAK AB (Sweden) are the Key Players in the Release Agents Market
The demand is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increasing demand for release agents in the bakery & confectionery industries is one of the factors supporting the market development significantly.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2020 ) The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global release agents market; these include major players such as ADM (US), Avatar Corporation (US), Par-Way Tryson (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and Associated British Foods (UK). Apart from these companies, other release agents companies, such as Cargill (US), Mallet & Company (US), DowDuPont (US), IFC Solutions (US), Lecico (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Masterol Foods (US), Puratos (Belgium), Zeelandia (Netherlands), DÜBÖR (Germany), Sonneveld (Germany), and Bakels (Switzerland). These players adopted growth strategies such as expansions & investments and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for release agents. They are increasing their research & development expenditure to expand their release agent product portfolio.
The core strength of the key players is their strategic expansion to enhance their presence in the release agents market. Companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company and AAK AB are expanding their production as well as R&D facilities to develop new release agents. Such strategies are expected to maximize market share and increase their overall customer base. Players such as Associated British Foods plc, DowDuPont, and Cargill adopted the acquisition strategy to improve their distribution network, gain a stronger foothold, and enhance their market share. These companies are also focused on offering a diverse range of release agents to be in line with the government policies of different regions.
Archer Daniels Midland Company is a wholly integrated food and agricultural business that includes processing, manufacturing, and distribution of its products. The company possesses a well-established distribution network of local and international suppliers and distributors in the US and international markets, which help it to manufacture and deliver quality products at a reasonable price. The company also has a dedicated team to work in collaboration with regional, national, and international contractors and suppliers, which contribute to its strategic expertise in the market. The company is striving to maintain its leading position in the release agents market. It is focusing on the geographic expansion & sourcing, marketing, and selling its release agents products. In line with this strategy, the company expanded its business in India in May 2014. This expansion helped the company’s network and its presence in the Asia Pacific region.
AAK AB is a leading manufacturer of high-value-added specialty vegetable oils and fats solutions. It is present in diversified markets, which helps it minimize business risks and dependency on any particular business. The company has a strong product portfolio and brand image, which enables it to strengthen its position in the market. In 2016, AAK AB acquired California Oils Corporation (US); this acquisition helped the company expand its food ingredients and chocolate & confectionery fat business in the US. It has strong R&D capabilities and also offers customized product solutions that provide strategic advantages to meet the market demands.
