HIP Replacement Devices Market - Future Growth, Comprehensive Analysis & Key Players
The global hip reconstruction market is broadly classified on the basis of product and geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2020 ) The global hip replacement devices market is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion, at a CAGR of 3.0%.
The total hip replacement is also referred to as total hip arthroplasty/hip resurfacing. It is a very common surgery that helps to minimize pain and rigidity in the hip joint. The total hip replacement is categorized into four segments, namely, primary hip reconstruction, partial hip reconstruction, hip resurfacing, and revision hip implants.
The primary hip reconstruction procedures are performed to replace the complete hip joint. It consists of three components: a femoral stem, a femoral head, and an acetabular cup. As with the stem, the acetabular cup can be cemented or cementless, which is most common due to its superiority. A partial hip reconstruction is performed when only femoral component of hip joints is to be replaced.
Market Segmentation, By Product:
- Primary Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Partial Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Revision Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Hip Resurfacing Devices
According to OECD Health Statistics, 2012, the hip replacement surgery per 100,000 population is 287. Over the period, it is estimated that the rate of hip reconstruction procedure has increased. The increasing number of patients suffering from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis are some of the major factors for the market growth.
The current trend of inclination towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is also one of the important factors for the hip reconstruction market. The MIS, particularly in hip implants, has become a topic of growing interest among the European countries. Recently, the latest implants have been introduced that facilitates promotion of minimally invasive techniques and navigation technique for the patient’s postoperative quality of life. The minimally invasive surgery reduces the amount of soft tissue distraction during a procedure, speeds the patient recovery, and minimizes discomfort.
The primary hip reconstruction devices are subsegmented into cementless and cemented reconstruction devices. The report gives an in-depth analysis of around 40 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, BRIC, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and others. North America accounted for the largest share of the global hip reconstruction devices market
The report also covers the competitive landscape of global market by new product launches, recent developments, and mergers & acquisitions. The major players operating in hip reconstruction devices market are Zimmer Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Stryker (U.K.), and Smith & Nephew (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corin (U.K.), and Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).
