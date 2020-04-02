Worldwide Dental 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2023
The report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Printer, 3D Scanner), Service) Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet) Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End User - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2020 ) The report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Printer, 3D Scanner), Service) Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet) Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End User - Global Forecast to 2023", The dental 3D printing market is expected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%.
“By technology, the vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017”
On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.
“By application, the prosthodontics segment held the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2017”
Based on application, this market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.
Key Players
3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US/Israel), Renishaw (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), EOS (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), DWS (Italy), Planmeca (Finland), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Dental Wings (Canada), Carbon (US), and Asiga (Australia).
Stratasys (US & Israel) dominated the dental 3D printing market in 2017.
The company’s 3D printing product portfolio includes a wide range of 3D printing systems and consumables through which it caters to the demand of various industries, including dentistry. The company also offers services associated with its 3D printing products. The company primarily focuses on product innovation and product launches as its key business strategy to sustain its leadership position in the global 3D printing market. For instance, the company launched its J700 Dental 3D Printing System in 2017. Additionally, in order to ensure its future growth, the company adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen its product portfolio and customer base and expand its presence across various regions.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
