Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2022
The report " Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Software (Inventory (Order and Warehouse Management), Purchasing (Suppliers, Strategic Sourcing)), Hardware (Barcode, RFID)), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), End User - Global Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2020 ) The report " Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Software (Inventory (Order and Warehouse Management), Purchasing (Suppliers, Strategic Sourcing)), Hardware (Barcode, RFID)), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), End User - Global Forecasts to 2027", The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.83 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
“By component, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017”
On the basis of component, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into software, and hardware. In 2017, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market. The large share of the software segment is attributed the various benefits it offers such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, and business.
“By delivery mode, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017”
On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based delivery modes. In 2017, on-premise segment is expected to command the largest share of the global healthcare supply chain management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its ease of use and the low risk of data breaches.
Key Players
SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), GHX (US), McKesson (US), TECSYS (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), JDA software (US), Jump Technologies (US), and LogiTag (Israel)
SAP is the leading player in the healthcare supply chain management market. The company has a wide range of product and service offerings for its customers. The company has a prominent position as it offers user-friendly solutions and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based technology enables its supply chain clients to tackle complex digitalization problems through its wide range of innovative products and solutions. The firm has dedicated solutions to manage healthcare supply chain and continues to provide its users with new and upgraded solutions. For instance in 2016, the company enhanced its SAP Integrated Business Planning 6.1, this enabled the SAP to enhance its customer service in the demand and supply platform. The company has its presence in more than 130 countries and operates through 255 subsidiaries worldwide.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
