Hermetic Packaging Market by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages), Type (Ceramic-Metal Sealing, Glass-Metal Sealing), Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) The hermetic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 4,516 million by 2023 from an estimation of USD 3,250 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The key factors driving this market is the growing need of protecting highly sensitive electronic components from extraneous particles, such as moisture, atmospheric pressure, and soil/grime; and strong demand forecast hermetically packaged components from the industries such as automotive, electronics, and aeronautics. Furthermore, underlying opportunities in this space include increasing adoption of hermetic packaging for protection of electronic implantable medical devices and rising demand from APAC cacountries for hermetically packaged components and ICs for myriad applications.
Growing demand from industries such as automobile electronics and aerospace
Airbags and seat belt pretensioners are the most well-known automobile safety devices. Hermetic packaging reliably encapsulates some of the vital components—such as crash sensors and airbag initiators—to ensure its functioning at all times without any failure for several years. It is also used to protect a large variety of sensors that can be found in engine management, in-car climate modulation, energy technology, and vehicle stability control, such as tire pressure sensors; hermetic packaging makes these sensors extremely resistant to temperature fluctuations, pressure, and aggressive substances.
Owing to high quality standards and reliable performance of hermetically packaged components, hermetic packaging has been a trusted and dependable method for avoiding any mishaps in the avionics and space industry. In the aerospace industry, hermetically sealed terminals, headers, and connectors are mainly used to protect avionics within the black box and sensors in the fuel system as it prevents fuel leakage. Major requirements of safety and absolute reliability in industries, such as automobile, electronics, and aeronautics and space, are contributing to the rising demand for hermetic packaging, and have been propelling the growth of the same market.
Stringent standards for hermetic packaging
Every hermetically packaged electronic component or device used in the military & defense industry needs to meet the US military standards such as method 1014.13 of MIL-STD-883, method 1071 of MIL-STD-750, and appendix C of MIL-PRF-38534G. These standards focus on measurement of the hermeticity of a package and define the acceptable leak rate for hermetic packaging. According to these standards, the moisture level of 5,000 parts per million (ppm) at 100°C is acceptable for packages of internal volume smaller than 10 mm3 as well as a leak rate of ≤510−9cm3s−1 of dry air at 25°C.
Microelectronic components used in aerospace, military, and medical devices have the toughest regulation for hermetic packaging primarily because of their life-critical applications. Tightening of standards compels companies buying new leak test equipment as older ones no longer have the required test sensitivity to test according to the new standards. Market players need to adhere to such standards to increase their market share at the expense of increased expenditure. These stringent standards for hermetic packaging restrain the growth of the concern market.
Based on application, transistors to hold the largest market share of hermetic packaging market
Hermetically packaged transistors are mostly offered as single, dual, or quad channel. They are capable of operating at a military temperature range of −55°C to +125°C. Each channel of these transistors contains a gallium arsenide phosphide (GaAsP) light-emitting diode optically coupled to an integrated photon detector. Separate connections for photodiodes and output transistor collectors reduce the base-collector capacitance and lead to increase in the speed of operation of up to a hundred times over that of a conventional transistor or optocoupler. These hermetically packaged transistors can be used for applications such as the designing of telecommunication circuits and home appliances. Semelab plc. (UK), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Agilent Technologies (US) are some of the companies that offer hermetically sealed transistors.
The hermetic packaging market for Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM) is expected to be the largest shareholder of hermetic packaging in coming years
The hermetic packaging market for Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM) held the largest market share of the hermetic packaging market in 2017 owing to growing demand for thermal shock-resistant and low-porosity type of hermetic packaging material. Ceramic–metal seals are used in industries that entail high operating temperature, high voltage withstanding, biocompatibility, or special chemical resistance. For instance, owing to the need for high vacuum integrity and miniaturization of input or output terminals, infrared applications need high temperature cofired ceramic (HTCC) feedthroughs to provide design solutions for next-generation fiber-optic telecommunication packages, night vision seekers, and fire-control systems. Key manufacturers of bulk these modules are Schott (Germany), Ametek (US), and Amkor Technology (US).
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The increasing energy needs backed by the high GDP growth rate in developing countries such as China and India is creating opportunities for the manufacturers of hermetically packaged components in APAC. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are now stepping up in space research. The contribution of these countries in space-related activities, such as satellite launches and space exploration missions, is also expected to propel the hermetic packaging market further.
The present market is dominated by the players such as SCHOTT AG (Germany), Teledyne Microelectronics (US), AMETEK. (US), Texas Instruments (US), and Amkor Technology (US).
