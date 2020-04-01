Medical Holography Market is Future of Healthcare, it is Creating Real Change in the Medical Industry
Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) According to a new market research report “Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) — Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, The Global Medical Holography Market Is Projected to Reach USD 953.9 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2016 to 2021.
The growth in this market can be mainly attributed to the growing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education, and emergence of holography as a promising technology in representing complex 3D structures.
In this report, the global Medical Holography Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into holographic displays, holography microscopes, holographic prints, holography software and holoscopes. On the basis of application, the Medical Holography Market is segmented into three segments namely medical imaging, medical education, and biomedical research.
While on the basis of end user, the Medical Holography Market is segmented into research laboratories, academic medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospitals and clinics.
In 2015, the holographic displays product segment accounted for the largest share of the Medical Holography Market. This market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of holographic displays in diagnostic imaging and for medical teaching and training as these displays provide high-quality real-time 3D images which attracts the user effectively.
Download PDF Brochures — https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183930222
In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America represents the fastest-growing region for the Medical Holography Market, primarily due to increasing research initiatives in holography technology, adoption of holographic products by research laboratories and academic centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the U.S.
The medical holography market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for noninvasive and radiation-free imaging techniques coupled with the growing geriatric population and increasing number of imaging procedures across the region are driving the growth of regional market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
