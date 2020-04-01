Agricultural Testing Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The agricultural testing market was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2016; this is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.
The agricultural testing market was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2016; this is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. Stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural commodities, increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, and rapid industrialization leading to the disposal of untreated industrial waste into the environment are the factors driving this market.
Driver: Stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural commodities
Growing complexities in the supply chain, lack of adoption of good agricultural practices (GAP), and absence of proper hygiene & sanitation practices have resulted in increasing instances of contamination of food, feed, and agricultural products at the beginning of the supply chain, which are responsible for large-scale outbreaks of illnesses and poisoning in both humans and livestock. This has caused severe concerns among farmers, livestock producers, end consumers, regulatory authorities, and other industry stakeholders.
Furthermore, in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and countries in the European Union, various mechanisms have been formed, and there is a strong emphasis in the framework regarding monitoring policies and their strict enforcement to attain higher transparency in the supply chain and ensure traceability. Such moves have ensured that contaminated food, feed, and agricultural products face border rejections and are quarantined. Moreover, violators are penalized with heavy fines and have their licenses revoked. Therefore, in order to comply with the safety and quality parameters set by various regulatory authorities, agricultural testing is increasingly being adopted as an essential pre-emptive measure.
Spectrometry & chromatographic technologies contributed to the fastest growing rapid technology market in agriculture testing
The agricultural testing services market, by technology, has been segmented into conventional and rapid. The rapid technology segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2022. This can be attributed to low turnaround time, higher accuracy, sensitivity, and ability to test a wide range of bacteria in comparison to conventional technological methods.
The safety testing is projected to be the fastest growing market in application segment
The agricultural testing market, by application, has been segmented into safety testing and quality assurance. The global market, by application, was dominated by the quality assurance segment in 2016. The dominance of quality assurance in agricultural testing is attributable to the fact that it aids in proactively resolving major problems related to soil fertility, available water quality for irrigational facilities, and identifying required nutrients essential for a more robust growth and development of crops and other agricultural produce. The market for safety testing is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Safety testing of agricultural samples is conducted to test samples for targets such as toxins, pathogens, heavy metals, pesticides, GMOs, and other organic contaminants. A growing importance given to safety laws for agricultural produce and food commodities is expected to boost the market for this segment during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Major growth drivers of the region include increased adoption of advanced biotechnological methods and organic farming resulting in the need for agricultural testing, and an increase in the number of exports from the region, necessitating agricultural testing for the produce.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the services & product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany). It also includes profiles other players that also have significant share in this market such as Mérieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), and Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia).
