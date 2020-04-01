Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2025 - Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global forecasts to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) According to the new market research report " Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global forecasts to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025).
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51646724
On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, patient data privacy concerns, unstable payment models, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers are challenging the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The growth of the digital therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in mobile healthcare, a significant increase in venture capital investments, and the benefits of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioral change (an important challenge in healthcare), user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51646724
What Drives the Market?
1 Increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases
2 Rising focus on preventive healthcare
3 Need to control healthcare costs
4 Significant increase in venture capital investments
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
The digital therapeutics market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global digital therapeutics market include Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=51646724
Global Market Segmentation:
Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2019, the B2B segment accounted for the largest market share; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market.
Based on the type of buyer, the B2C sales channel market is further segmented into patients and caregivers. The caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the rise in treatment and healthcare costs, especially due to chronic conditions.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51646724
On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, patient data privacy concerns, unstable payment models, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers are challenging the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The growth of the digital therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in mobile healthcare, a significant increase in venture capital investments, and the benefits of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioral change (an important challenge in healthcare), user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51646724
What Drives the Market?
1 Increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases
2 Rising focus on preventive healthcare
3 Need to control healthcare costs
4 Significant increase in venture capital investments
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
The digital therapeutics market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global digital therapeutics market include Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=51646724
Global Market Segmentation:
Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2019, the B2B segment accounted for the largest market share; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market.
Based on the type of buyer, the B2C sales channel market is further segmented into patients and caregivers. The caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the rise in treatment and healthcare costs, especially due to chronic conditions.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.