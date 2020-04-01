Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast Report till 2023
The report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Immunoassay, Biomarkers), Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments), Method (Automated), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), End-User - Global Foreca
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) The report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Immunoassay, Biomarkers), Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments), Method (Automated), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), End-User - Global Forecast to 2027" The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 869.7 million by 2027 from USD 396.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into— microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and growing need for early disease diagnosis.
Based on product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018
On the basis of products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2018, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased used of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.
Key Players
bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany), among others.
bioMérieux (France)held the leadership position in the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2016. The company has been focusing new product development and product approvals in the field of sepsis diagnostics. For instance, in April 2017, bioMérieux received FDA approval for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system. In July 2016, bioMérieux received FDA approval for the expanded use of its VIDAS BRAHMS PCT (Procalcitonin) assay. Through this, it introduced innovative products in the market, which enabled it to garner a higher market share. In addition, the company has a strong global presence with strong distribution channels to serve markets in North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
