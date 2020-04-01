Medical Electrodes Market Trends 2020 | Technological Advancement Playing a Vital Role in Global Market Growth
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) A number of factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, increasing investments in medical device research, and growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare are driving the growth of Medical Electrodes market. In addition, emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the Medical Electrodes Industry.
“Medical Electrodes Market by Usability (Disposable, Reuse), Technology (Dry Electrodes, Wet, Needle), Diagnostic Procedures (ECG, EEG, EMG, EOG, ERG), Application (Cardio, Neurophysiology, Sleep Disorders, Intraoperative) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The market is expected to reach USD 732.4 Million by 2022 from USD 583.2 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Prominent players in the Medical Electrodes Market include 3M Company (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Ambu (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Rhythmlink International, LLC (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cognionics, Inc. (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Leonhard Lang GmbH (acquired by DCC plc), and Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan).
Cardiology to dominate the market in 2017
Based on application, the Medical Electrodes is segmented into cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders, intraoperative monitoring (IOM), and other applications. In 2017, cardiology segment is expected to account for the largest share and to register the highest CAGR of the Medical Electrodes Market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), growing geriatric population, rising cardiovascular health awareness, and technological innovations in diagnostics tools and monitoring techniques. These factors drive the growth in the Medical Electrodes Market.
On the basis of technology, dry electrodes are projected to register the highest CAGR
By technology, the Medical Electrodes Industry is segmented into dry electrodes, wet electrodes, and needle electrodes. Dry electrodes are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dry electrodes measure biopotential signals without using any gel or adhesive. Also, procedures involving the use of these electrodes do not require any skin preparation. Various types of dry electrodes have been introduced in the market to overcome the issues associated with wet electrodes. Moreover, this market segment is witnessing numerous technological advancements focused on developing products that provide high signal quality and better patient comfort. These factors are expected to boost the demand for dry electrodes.
North America to dominate the market followed by Europe
In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Medical Electrodes Market. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as the high incidence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, increasing demand for technologically advanced electrodes, growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic electrodes and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis. In 2017, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of Medical Electrodes Market. Factors such as presence of a well-established healthcare industry, significant funding for life sciences and medical research, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of neurodegenerative and cardiovascular disorders in several European countries are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.
