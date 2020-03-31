High adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing Driving the Growth of High-speed Camera Market
High-speed Camera Market by Usage, Frame Rate (1,000–5,000, >5,000–20,000, >20,000–100,000, >100,000), Resolution (2-5 MP, and >5 MP), Throughput, Component, Accessory, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the high-speed camera market size to grow from USD 288 million in 2018 to USD 422 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers are increasing demand for compact high-speed cameras, increasing use of high-speed cameras in media & entertainment and sports, and high adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the high-speed camera market size based on by usage, frame rate, resolution, throughput, component, spectrum, connectivity, functionality, application, and region.
Driver: High adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing
Coupled with machine vision, high-speed imaging solutions are a crucial enabler in achieving highest-possible limits of 2 of the most focused upon manufacturing objectives—lean manufacturing and zero-defect manufacturing.
Identifying materials based on defined specifications is a converging proviso for the 2 objectives, and one of the most common applications of machine vision-high-speed imaging combination in manufacturing. An ideal use case example is segregating differently colored plastic pellets from a fast-moving feed line to avoid unintended production of multicolored plastic products—this saves wastage of raw material and energy as well as prevents manufacturing defective products.
There are several other applications of high-speed imaging in manufacturing—in combination with machine vision or alone—which may not be directly connected to lean or zero-defect manufacturing, but are tangential to either or both; these include production line monitoring, product stress/drop testing, predictive/routine maintenance, equipment troubleshooting, and labelling and packaging inspections. With growth of manufacturing industry unequivocal for the foreseeable future, increasing resources paucity, and mounting competition, manufacturers will need to improve their operational efficiency, safety, and consistency, which will likely drive the high-speed camera market’s growth.
North America accounted for largest share of high-speed camera market in 2017
North America is a technologically developed region that hosts several established companies and research facilities, which collectively drive large-scale high-speed camera implementations for improving process efficiency and conforming to increasing compliances. The region has the world’s largest economy (the US) along with 2 other prominent ones (Canada and Mexico). Overall, these 3 countries have well-established industrial bases which employ high-speed cameras in significant numbers for a diverse range of applications, such as production line monitoring, maintenance, and troubleshooting, aimed at improving process efficiency. R&D applications are also an important deployment area—widespread high-speed camera implementation amongst automobile companies for crash testing, airbag deployment testing, safety restraints testing, and automotive component testing, etc. is an important driving factor for the North American market.
Key players in the high-speed camera market include Photron (Japan), nac Image Technology (Japan), Vision Research (US), PCO (Germany), Mikrotron (Germany), Optronis (Germany), IDT (US), Monitoring Technology (US), Fastec Imaging (US), AOS Technologies (Switzerland), Weisscamm (Germany), Motion Engineering Company (US), DEL Imaging System (US), IX Cameras (UK), Xcitex (US), and Motion Capture Technologies (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
