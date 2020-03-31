Veterinary X-ray Market – Growth Factors Analysis, Share and Forecast
Computed radiography systems accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market, by technology, in 2017
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) [192 Pages Report] The veterinary X-ray market is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2023 from USD 640 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%.
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for veterinary X-ray products. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.
Objectives of the Study:
To define, describe, and forecast the veterinary X-ray market on the basis of technology, type, mobility, animal type, application, end user, and region
To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players
Digital X-rays held the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017
Based on type, the veterinary X-ray market is categorized into digital X-rays and analog X-rays. The digital X-rays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the number of benefits offered by digital X-ray systems over analog systems, including cost savings, improved efficiency and productivity, and patient-centric, value-based imaging.
Veterinary hospitals & academic institutes accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market, by end-user, in 2017
The veterinary X-ray market, by end-user, is segmented into veterinary hospitals & academic institutes and veterinary clinics. The veterinary hospitals & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of X-ray equipment in large universities for educational & research purposes and the growing demand for modern, state-of-the-art large veterinary facilities.
Recent Developments:
In 2018, Heska Corporation (US) formed a partnership with Pathway Vet Alliance (US). Under the terms of this agreement, Pathway plans to align its internal diagnostic portfolio with Heska, which can provide in-house operational services like point-of-care blood diagnostics, digital imaging, and allergy testing.
In 2018, Carestream Health signed a service partnership agreement with Med Imaging Healthcare, a diagnostic Imaging equipment maintenance company. The partnership was aimed at providing wider maintenance coverage and support for Carestream customers across Scotland.
The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).
