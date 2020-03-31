Positive Pressure Conveying System is Expected to Continue Dominating the Pneumatic Conveying System Market During the Forecast Period
The global pneumatic conveying systems market was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) The report "Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Type (Positive Pressure Conveying, Vacuum Pressure Conveying and Combined Conveying), Operation (Dense-phase conveying and Dilute-phase conveying), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.04 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, rising demand for energy pneumatic conveying systems, and thriving recycling and waste treatment industries are the key driving factors for pneumatic conveying systems.
Browse 70 market data tables and 39 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on “Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021”
Positive pressure conveying systems to dominate the market during the forecast period
Positive pressure conveying systems are expected to hold a larger share of the market by technology in the pneumatic conveying systems market. Growing demand for high-efficiency systems is likely to be the major driving factor. The application of the system ranges from medium to high pressure. It’s used to transfer free flowing, granular, sticky or very fine material. The system is capable of transporting heavy materials over a longer distance. In vacuum conveying system, the material is transferred under low pressure and limited distances. When the material degradation is a concern, the vacuum or pressure dense phase system is mostly preferred over other modes of transportation. The market for the positive pressure conveying system is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period due to their wide range of applications and high efficiency.
Food & beverage industry to hold the largest share in the pneumatic conveying systems market from 2016 to 2021
The food & beverage industry is the largest contributor to the pneumatic conveying systems market, and also acts as a key driver of the market. The rise in disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia has led to high demand for food products. This has led to high growth of food industry in these economies, thereby leading to high demand for pneumatic conveying systems market. The pneumatic conveying systems market is driven by the rapid industrialization of emerging economies such as China, Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, and other South Asian countries. Furthermore, the demand for advanced and energy efficient pneumatic system has boosted the demand for pneumatic conveying systems in several manufacturing industries.
Asia-Pacific pneumatic conveying systems market to witness the highest growth from 2016 to 2021
The report covers five major regions—namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industries from 2016 to 2021. Moreover, new government environmental norms are likely to boost demand for pneumatic systems.
The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with profiles of leading pneumatic conveying systems market players such as Hillenbrand Inc. (U.S.), Nilfisk Group (Germany), Schenck Process Holding GmbH (Germany), Zeppelin Systems GmbH (Germany), and KC Green Holdings. Key players are trying to penetrate emerging markets, and are adopting various strategies such as contracts and agreements, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to increase their market share.
