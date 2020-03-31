Worldwide Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2023
The report “Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes) – Global Forecasts to 2023R
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) The report “Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes) – Global Forecasts to 2023″, the live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023).
The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018
On the basis of product and service, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, and services. In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market. Factors such as the launch of new and advanced instruments, increasing incidence of diseases, and rising government initiatives and awareness programs for promoting cell-based research are the major factors driving the demand for live cell imaging instruments.
The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing focusing of academic and research institutes on strengthening their own drug discovery research programs coupled with rising government funding to support research and advancing scientific goals.
Key Players
Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), and NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea)
Danaher dominated the live cell imaging market in 2017. The company is a global leader in live cell imaging and has been operating in the market for about 50 years. Its innovative capabilities are evident from the products the company has launched in recent years, such as the SP8 FALCON launched in March 2018, which is an integrated contrast microscope that enables researchers to monitor interactions between proteins in living cells. R&D is a key area of focus for Danaher—it invested USD 1.13 billion in R&D activities in 2017. The company focuses on improving its R&D capabilities to unlock additional synergies and growth opportunities.
