Marking Paints Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Marking Paints Market is segmented by Type (Thermoplastic marking paint, Water-based marking paint, Solvent-based marking paint, Two-component marking paint, Others), By Application (Roads, Factories, Buildings, Others), and By Region (North Americ
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Marking Paints Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/marking-paints-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing use of Marking Paints in road safety, high applications of marking paints in the construction industry and high emphasis on workplace safety are the major factors boosting the global marking paints market.
• The growth of the global manufacturing industry with a high emphasis on workplace safety is a major factor boosting the growth of the global marking paints market.
• Changes in monetary and social conditions set apart by a significant increase in manufacturing indicate the growing rate of industrialization among the countries of the world. According to the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics 2018 released by United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO), the world manufacturing value added (MVA) rose by 3.5% in 2017, the highest rate in the last seven years. Owing to these factors, the market for marking paints is expected to rise in the forecast period.
• However, stringent regulations imposed by various organizations upon the VOC emissions and fluctuating raw material prices are the crucial factors that might impede the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Market Segment Analysis
• Based on the application, the global marking paints market is segmented into roads, factories, buildings, and others.
• Increasing population across the globe is a major propelling factor for the construction of roads. The US road network exceeds 6.58 million kilometers in total length. It comprises approximately 4.3 million kilometers of paved roads including 76,334km of expressways and 2.28 million kilometers of unpaved roads. China has the world’s second-biggest road network, exceeding 4.24 million kilometers (as of 2012 data). National highways and provincial highways respectively comprise 4% and 7% of the Chinese road network. The country’s expressway network, which extends over 96,000km, is the world's's biggest network of this type. India’s road network, which spanned over 4.1 million kilometers by 2012, ranks as the third biggest in the world. The road network is the key transport infrastructure, accounting for 65% of freight and 80% of total passenger traffic in the country. The Indian road network comprises over 79,000km of national highways and express highways, over 1.5 million kilometers of state highways and approximately 4.4 million kilometers of district and village roads. National highways comprise slightly less than 2% of the road network but account for about 40% of total road traffic. Increasing emphasis on road safety and the need to avoid accidents and guiding traffic in an organized way is a major factor responsible for the road segment to dominate the global marking paints market in the forecast period.
Geographical Share
• The Global Marking Paints Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global marking paints market owing to the increasing population of Asian countries such as India and China and rising infrastructural developments in the region.
• According to National Bureau of statistics China in 2018, the commercial building space sold in the region is increased from 157 million sq. meters in 2016 to 169.407 million sq. meters in 2017 and the residential buildings increased from 137.58 million sq. meters in 2016 to 144.788 million square meters in 2017, and these expected consistently during the forecast period. Furthermore, in India, as of December 2017, the government had formally approved 423 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) where most of which are commercial spaces, out of which c222 are in operation and rest SEZs are expected to open for operation in coming years. The majority of the SEZs are in the IT/ ITeS sector.
• Moreover, an increasing the number of roads and highway constructions coupled with the rising establishments of factories in the region is a major factor augmenting the growth of the marking paints market in the future and is expected to propel the market growth in the future.
Competitive Analysis
• New product launches, expansion of facilities, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/marking-paints-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/marking-paints-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Marking Paints Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/marking-paints-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing use of Marking Paints in road safety, high applications of marking paints in the construction industry and high emphasis on workplace safety are the major factors boosting the global marking paints market.
• The growth of the global manufacturing industry with a high emphasis on workplace safety is a major factor boosting the growth of the global marking paints market.
• Changes in monetary and social conditions set apart by a significant increase in manufacturing indicate the growing rate of industrialization among the countries of the world. According to the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics 2018 released by United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO), the world manufacturing value added (MVA) rose by 3.5% in 2017, the highest rate in the last seven years. Owing to these factors, the market for marking paints is expected to rise in the forecast period.
• However, stringent regulations imposed by various organizations upon the VOC emissions and fluctuating raw material prices are the crucial factors that might impede the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Market Segment Analysis
• Based on the application, the global marking paints market is segmented into roads, factories, buildings, and others.
• Increasing population across the globe is a major propelling factor for the construction of roads. The US road network exceeds 6.58 million kilometers in total length. It comprises approximately 4.3 million kilometers of paved roads including 76,334km of expressways and 2.28 million kilometers of unpaved roads. China has the world’s second-biggest road network, exceeding 4.24 million kilometers (as of 2012 data). National highways and provincial highways respectively comprise 4% and 7% of the Chinese road network. The country’s expressway network, which extends over 96,000km, is the world's's biggest network of this type. India’s road network, which spanned over 4.1 million kilometers by 2012, ranks as the third biggest in the world. The road network is the key transport infrastructure, accounting for 65% of freight and 80% of total passenger traffic in the country. The Indian road network comprises over 79,000km of national highways and express highways, over 1.5 million kilometers of state highways and approximately 4.4 million kilometers of district and village roads. National highways comprise slightly less than 2% of the road network but account for about 40% of total road traffic. Increasing emphasis on road safety and the need to avoid accidents and guiding traffic in an organized way is a major factor responsible for the road segment to dominate the global marking paints market in the forecast period.
Geographical Share
• The Global Marking Paints Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global marking paints market owing to the increasing population of Asian countries such as India and China and rising infrastructural developments in the region.
• According to National Bureau of statistics China in 2018, the commercial building space sold in the region is increased from 157 million sq. meters in 2016 to 169.407 million sq. meters in 2017 and the residential buildings increased from 137.58 million sq. meters in 2016 to 144.788 million square meters in 2017, and these expected consistently during the forecast period. Furthermore, in India, as of December 2017, the government had formally approved 423 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) where most of which are commercial spaces, out of which c222 are in operation and rest SEZs are expected to open for operation in coming years. The majority of the SEZs are in the IT/ ITeS sector.
• Moreover, an increasing the number of roads and highway constructions coupled with the rising establishments of factories in the region is a major factor augmenting the growth of the marking paints market in the future and is expected to propel the market growth in the future.
Competitive Analysis
• New product launches, expansion of facilities, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/marking-paints-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/marking-paints-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.