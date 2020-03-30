Injection Moulding Machines Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is segmented By Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, others), By Technology (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid), By End Use (Automotive, Consumer goods, Electronics, End Goods Packaging), and By Region (North America, Lat
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Global Injection moulding machines Market Overview
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.
• An injection Moulding machine is used to manufacture plastic products using the injection Moulding method. The injection moulding process is the most widely used modern technology to manufacture plastic and other products. This kind of moulding involves injecting raw material under high pressure into moulds which shapes the material into the desired output.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/injection-moulding-machines-market
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market Dynamics
• The growth in the moulding machine market is mainly due to the trend of rapid industrialization in developing countries. Technological developments which require specialized components accelerated urbanization, and infrastructure growth are further driving the growth. The increasing demand for reducing production timeline also acts as an augmenting factor driving the injection moulding machines market growth in recent years.
• The factors that restrain the growth of the market are; ban on plastics across the world due to rising environmental consciousness among the population. Since plastics are derived from the naturally occurring materials such as coal, natural gas and crude oil, the fact that they’re depleting fast also raising concerns over the future market growth.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Segment Analysis
• By material, the Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is divided into Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Ceramic and others. The plastic injection moulding machine segment is expected to have the highest market share, primarily due to rising demand from the automotive industries, and the consumer-goods market which has a wide range of applications like manufacturing of plastic bottles, plastic toys, chairs etc. The plastic segment is also further divided into thermoplastics and thermosetting plastics. The thermoplastics segment is projected to have a higher market share than its thermosetting counterpart. This is mainly due to its higher flexibility, and low boiling point of thermoplastics. Metal injection moulding is further sub-segmented into iron and steel, stainless steel, copper, aluminium etc. Ceramic injection moulding is further sub-segmented into zirconia, alumina etc.
• By technology, the Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is segmented into Hydraulic, Electric and Hybrid moulding machines. The Hydraulic Injection Moulding Machine segment is forecasted to dominate the market, as electric machines are unable to achieve the clamping force produced by hydraulic moulding machines. Whereas hybrid injection moulding machines, on the other hand are expected to have considerable growth in the coming years. For example, Arburg manufactures hybrid injection moulding machines that are designed to save energy up to 40%. Adding to this is the fact that the maintenance of hybrid machines requires skilled employees having expertise in electric and hydraulic machines are the key factors affecting the growth.
• By end-use, the Global Injection Moulding Market is divided into Automotive Electronics, End-product Packaging, and Consumer Goods. The end-user segment is expected to be outshined main by automotive goods supported by increasing production of vehicles and increasing demand for transportation in the developing nations and developed countries.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Geographical Analysis.
• By geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is expected to be concentrated in the North American region primarily from the USA with increasing demand for automotive components. Complementing this, the increasing rate of adoption to advanced technology in the US compared to global, have supported the growth of injection moulding machines market in the region.
• In the European region, Germany is expected to emerge as a leading market for Injection Moulding Machines due to government policies focussed on improving infrastructure, continuing investment in Research and Development, and finally increasing skilled workforce in the country. The Global Injection Moulding Machine Market will experience a boost from these factors as the units used in construction are produced by these machines. For example, Metal injection moulding machines produce a range of components used in the construction business like fittings, metal pipes, clamps etc.
• In the APAC region, China is anticipated to have the highest market share, due to the rapid rate of industrialization, and increasing automation of repetitive and risky tasks. Automation directly affects the demand for injection moulding machines as the machines which replace humans, need complex, and specialized components. These components are produced by injection moulding machines- either hydraulic or electric or even hybrid.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Competitive Analysis
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is fragmented, as there is no major competitor holding a major portion of the market share. The players in this market are adapting to the global trends by incorporating artificial intelligence in the machines they manufacture, either to predict machine failure by evaluating machine data or to increase efficiency.
• For example, Engel has started providing smart solutions which identifies machine wear and reliably predict the remaining service life of various components in the system through continuous evaluation of the machine.
• Arburg, on the 0ther hand, also concentrates on building a smart factory through its “digital transformation” initiative, where it takes into account all economic processes and gives insights on a sustainable method to increase the efficiency of production. This Smart Machine enables users to perform complex tasks relatively easily.
Market Players-
• Engel
• Arburg
• Krauss Maffei
• Batterfeld
• Demag
• Ferromatik Milacron India ltd
• Toshiba Machines
• UBE Machinery
• Riyue Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
• Nissei Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd
Key Takeaways
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is still expanding, far from maturity. The growth of this market is expected to be propelled by technological advancement and the rapid industrialization in the developing countries which demand specialized products.
• With research and development enriching the technical prowess of the world, injection moulding machines are the need of the hour as they possess the ability to make customized products.
• Companies wishing to enter the Global Injection Moulding Market have an opportunity for high profits by producing automotive parts, as the automotive sector is the key market in terms of moulded products, and is expected to grow further in the future.
• The smart injection moulding machine sector is also an untapped market with companies beginning to adapt this technology recent times only.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/injection-moulding-machines-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/injection-moulding-machines-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.
• An injection Moulding machine is used to manufacture plastic products using the injection Moulding method. The injection moulding process is the most widely used modern technology to manufacture plastic and other products. This kind of moulding involves injecting raw material under high pressure into moulds which shapes the material into the desired output.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/injection-moulding-machines-market
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market Dynamics
• The growth in the moulding machine market is mainly due to the trend of rapid industrialization in developing countries. Technological developments which require specialized components accelerated urbanization, and infrastructure growth are further driving the growth. The increasing demand for reducing production timeline also acts as an augmenting factor driving the injection moulding machines market growth in recent years.
• The factors that restrain the growth of the market are; ban on plastics across the world due to rising environmental consciousness among the population. Since plastics are derived from the naturally occurring materials such as coal, natural gas and crude oil, the fact that they’re depleting fast also raising concerns over the future market growth.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Segment Analysis
• By material, the Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is divided into Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Ceramic and others. The plastic injection moulding machine segment is expected to have the highest market share, primarily due to rising demand from the automotive industries, and the consumer-goods market which has a wide range of applications like manufacturing of plastic bottles, plastic toys, chairs etc. The plastic segment is also further divided into thermoplastics and thermosetting plastics. The thermoplastics segment is projected to have a higher market share than its thermosetting counterpart. This is mainly due to its higher flexibility, and low boiling point of thermoplastics. Metal injection moulding is further sub-segmented into iron and steel, stainless steel, copper, aluminium etc. Ceramic injection moulding is further sub-segmented into zirconia, alumina etc.
• By technology, the Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is segmented into Hydraulic, Electric and Hybrid moulding machines. The Hydraulic Injection Moulding Machine segment is forecasted to dominate the market, as electric machines are unable to achieve the clamping force produced by hydraulic moulding machines. Whereas hybrid injection moulding machines, on the other hand are expected to have considerable growth in the coming years. For example, Arburg manufactures hybrid injection moulding machines that are designed to save energy up to 40%. Adding to this is the fact that the maintenance of hybrid machines requires skilled employees having expertise in electric and hydraulic machines are the key factors affecting the growth.
• By end-use, the Global Injection Moulding Market is divided into Automotive Electronics, End-product Packaging, and Consumer Goods. The end-user segment is expected to be outshined main by automotive goods supported by increasing production of vehicles and increasing demand for transportation in the developing nations and developed countries.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Geographical Analysis.
• By geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is expected to be concentrated in the North American region primarily from the USA with increasing demand for automotive components. Complementing this, the increasing rate of adoption to advanced technology in the US compared to global, have supported the growth of injection moulding machines market in the region.
• In the European region, Germany is expected to emerge as a leading market for Injection Moulding Machines due to government policies focussed on improving infrastructure, continuing investment in Research and Development, and finally increasing skilled workforce in the country. The Global Injection Moulding Machine Market will experience a boost from these factors as the units used in construction are produced by these machines. For example, Metal injection moulding machines produce a range of components used in the construction business like fittings, metal pipes, clamps etc.
• In the APAC region, China is anticipated to have the highest market share, due to the rapid rate of industrialization, and increasing automation of repetitive and risky tasks. Automation directly affects the demand for injection moulding machines as the machines which replace humans, need complex, and specialized components. These components are produced by injection moulding machines- either hydraulic or electric or even hybrid.
Global Injection Moulding Machines Market- Competitive Analysis
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is fragmented, as there is no major competitor holding a major portion of the market share. The players in this market are adapting to the global trends by incorporating artificial intelligence in the machines they manufacture, either to predict machine failure by evaluating machine data or to increase efficiency.
• For example, Engel has started providing smart solutions which identifies machine wear and reliably predict the remaining service life of various components in the system through continuous evaluation of the machine.
• Arburg, on the 0ther hand, also concentrates on building a smart factory through its “digital transformation” initiative, where it takes into account all economic processes and gives insights on a sustainable method to increase the efficiency of production. This Smart Machine enables users to perform complex tasks relatively easily.
Market Players-
• Engel
• Arburg
• Krauss Maffei
• Batterfeld
• Demag
• Ferromatik Milacron India ltd
• Toshiba Machines
• UBE Machinery
• Riyue Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
• Nissei Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd
Key Takeaways
• The Global Injection Moulding Machines Market is still expanding, far from maturity. The growth of this market is expected to be propelled by technological advancement and the rapid industrialization in the developing countries which demand specialized products.
• With research and development enriching the technical prowess of the world, injection moulding machines are the need of the hour as they possess the ability to make customized products.
• Companies wishing to enter the Global Injection Moulding Market have an opportunity for high profits by producing automotive parts, as the automotive sector is the key market in terms of moulded products, and is expected to grow further in the future.
• The smart injection moulding machine sector is also an untapped market with companies beginning to adapt this technology recent times only.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/injection-moulding-machines-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/injection-moulding-machines-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.