Hand Blenders Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Hand Blenders Market is segmented By Product type (Cordless Hand Mixers, Cord Hand Mixers), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channels (Online Distribution Channels, Offline Distribution Channels), and By Region (North Ameri
• The Global Hand Blenders Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Due to demand for compact and portable kitchen products all around the world will grow the market for the Hand Blenders in the forecast period.
• Hand Blender is an appliance that is used to mix, puree, or emulsify food and other substances. Such blenders do not have a container of its own, instead, they consist of rotating blades that help in mixing the substance in a container. Large hand blenders are employed for commercial purposes to blend larger volumes of mixes. Hand blenders are normally utilized to blend liquids, sauces, and soups.Changing lifestyle and inclination toward spending less time on cooking are triggering the expansion of the global hand mixer market. Normal mixer take time to blend and require blending in batches. On the other hand, mixers simply blend and save time.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Hand Blenders market. Hand Blenders market segmented by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Market Dynamics
• The global Hand Blender Market is primarily driven by rise in disposable income coupled with increase in internet penetration in the developing countries such as China, India And Brazil. Internet penetration has enabled huge market potentials for e-commerce businesses. These E-commerce businesses provide convenience and easiness for shopping to consumers who want to buy House hold products and devices such as Hand Blender through online shopping portals.
• However, the availability of counterfeit products is hampering the growth of the Hand Blender Market for the forecast period. The brands are warning customer to be aware of the counterfeit products. For instance, Nutribullet blenders have been linked to counterfeit products. Electrical Safety First issued a warning about fake Nutribullets exploding in December 2015.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Application, the global Hand Blender Market segmented into Commercial and Residential. By application type for Residential has the dominant position in the Hand Blender Market and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period, due to its less price, popularity and have better usage in the house hold work. However, due to increase in Restaurants and hotel industry has also given rise to commercial Hand Blender Market. It is expected that application in Residential for Hand Blender will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By Distribution channel, the global Hand blender Market segmented into online and offline distribution channels. Offline distribution channel includes Supermarkets, Specialty stores, exclusive stores, and hypermarkets, while online distribution channel includes distribution through e-commerce platforms. Offline distribution channel holds the dominant position in the hand blender market due to the rise in the hypermarket and supermarket culture all around the world. However, with the rise in e-commerce the Online distribution channel is to boost in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Hand Blender Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Hand Blender Market, due to presence of large population coupled with rising disposal income has led to rise in demand for the Hand Blender Market and also due to adaptation of new technology by the people in the region.In APAC, China and India are also holding significant market for Hand Blender.
• Europe is after APAC in terms of market share for Hand Blender due to rising popularity of the hypermarket and supermarket culture. The rising popularity is attracting more investment for the supermarket and hypermarket investment for new constructions. With investment and development in Eastern Europe are constantly growing. Poland is entering its third decade of dynamic growth with new overseas retailers and luxury brands entering the market with thirty new global brands setup operations in the country last few years. There is retail boom in Russia as 63 new complexes in 40 Russian cities have been completed. There is positive attitude in Western Europe of investment in outdated shopping centers to allow retailers to expand locally.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Hand Blender Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Braun, Breville, Cuisinart, Kitchen Aid, and Philips. Other key players in the market include SGE, Electrolux, JVCKENWOOD, K-Tec, Panasonic, Russell Hobbs, Vitamix, and Whirlpool.
• In 2018, Boss has opened its new facility at Daman, India for manufacturing of its product line which includes hand blenders.
• In March 2018,De’Longhi Group announces the highly anticipated expansion of its recently launched Braun Household collection of products.Braun introduces its most powerful countertop blender yet: the Braun PureMix Power Blender. PureMix Power ups the ante with 1,000 watts of power for blending ice and all of your toughest ingredients. In line with the glossy all-white kitchen design trend, the Braun PureMix Power Blender is now available in a stunning, high gloss white finish with stainless accents in addition to the glossy black and stainless that is a Braun mainstay
