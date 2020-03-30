Frozen Meat Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Frozen Meat Market is segmented By Meat Type (Pork, Chicken, Beef, and others), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others), By End User (Food Service, Household Consumption), and By Region (N
• Global Frozen Meat Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Freezing is one of the most widely used preserving method in food industry. Meat is also processed to negative temperature to preserve it till consumption. Freezing enhances the shelf life of meat products thus enabling retail sale and trade to foreign markets. Several meat processors across the globe are producing frozen beef, pork, chicken, and other meat products to cater the need for frozen meat.
Market Dynamics:
• frozen meat market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the growing for convenience food. The changing food habits and fast pacing lifestyles of population, particularly millennials has been driving the need for convenient ready-to-eat food products. The frozen meats are pre-portioned and are supplied in ready to cook stage, thus reducing the preparation time. Restaurants, food chains, and other food service businesses across the globe are highly focusing towards integration of frozen meat to their aisles owing to the long shelf life and preserved nutritional content of these products. According to the data published in Investopedia, the global shipments of frozen chicken meat increased from USD 16.10 billion in 2017 to USD 16.8 billion in 2018.
• However, the stringent regulations associated with processing, transportation, trade, and marketing of processed foods is hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation
• Pork evolved as the largest segment of global frozen meat market owing to the growing demand for pork-based products in the U.S. and European countries. Pork is commercially sold in various cuts such as belly, collar, loin, and shoulders and all of these cuts are made available in frozen form. The growing pork production is also supporting the growth of frozen pork market. According to The United States Department of Agriculture, the global pork production increased from 111 million metric tons to 113 million metric tons in 2018.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global frozen meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.
• The wide consumer base for frozen products and large meat consumption in the U.S. made North America as the largest market for frozen meat. In 2018, North America dominated the global market with a share of over 35% and it is likely to hold its dominance over the forecast period. According to the statistics of The United States Department of Agriculture, the per capita consumption of red meat and poultry reached 222.4 pounds in the U.S.
• Asia-Pacific frozen meat market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing in exports of frozen whole chicken and cut pieces to meet the demand from households and restaurants. Lack of availability of resources for the production of frozen meat led to increased dependency of Asian Countries over other major frozen meat producing nations. According to Investopedia, Asia-Pacific accounted to more an 35% of total frozen chicken imports across the globe. Growing consumer preference towards frozen meat and convenience of using frozen meat in hot pot cuisine are the major factors driving the China frozen meat market.
Competitive Analysis
• The key players in the global frozen meat market includes Tyson Foods, Inc, Tendercut Meats, Northgate Foods, and Foster Farms. This market is experiencing new product launches in frozen premium beef segments across the major frozen meat consuming nations.
• In November 2018, Vion Food Group launched Depp frozen premium beef ranges across the European markets under the labeling cool cuts. The deep-frozen beef possesses minimum shelf life of 18 months from the date of production.
Market Segmentation
