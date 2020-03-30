Dermatology Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dermatology Drugs Market -- By Application(Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Acne, Alopecia, Herpes, Rosacea), By Drug Class(Anti-Infectives, Anti-acne, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Retinoids, Corticosteroids, Other Drug Classes), By End-User(Hospitals, Der
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Dermatology Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dermatology is a therapeutic field that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases such as skin, hair and nails. Over 3,000 types of dermatological conditions are thought to exist, ranging from the autoimmune disorder psoriasis to the very common condition acne vulgaris. There are 900 products in the dermatology pipeline with a disclosed stage of development, but the majority of these drugs are at an early stage of development. About 42% of the pipeline is in the Preclinical stage, while 14% is in the discovery stage.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dermatology-drugs-market
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Dynamics
• The global dermatology drugs market growth is driven by rising prevalence of dermatological disorders, strong pipeline of dermatological drugs, and growing awareness about skin diseases. According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Atopic dermatitis is another major disease affecting up to 25 percent of children and 2 to 3 percent of adult. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2015, atopic dermatitis was recorded to affect around 20% of infants & children and 3% of adults globally. Hence, with rising prevalence of such skin disorders, the demand for the treatment drugs is increasing, hence driving the growth of the dermatology drugs market globally.
• However stringent government regulations and adverse effects by certain therapeutic drugs restrain the dermatology drugs market growth. The growing development of innovative products and increasing mergers & acquisitions by key players are expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Segment Analysis
• By application, the dermatology drugs market is segmented into Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Acne, Alopecia, Herpes, Rosacea, and Others. Among all, Psoriasis is the growing segment with a significant market share with several approved biologics. Psoriasis affects approximately 8 million patients in the U.S. and roughly 20-30% have moderate to severe psoriasis. Out of them, only 10% of the moderate to severe patients are treated with biologics.
• Acne is also a common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. According to American academy of Dermatology, approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience at least minor acne. Acne can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one’s 30s and 40s. Acne occurring in adults is increasing, affecting up to 15 percent of women. In 2013, the costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded $1.2 billion. More than 5.1 million people sought medical treatment for acne in 2013, primarily children and young adults. There are still unmet needs in the Dermatology drugs market for acne treatment as current treatment options do not offer improved safety, efficacy and tolerability profile often with low patient compliance. Hence, the dermatology drugs market is growing with rising research and development for the treatment of skin diseases.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global Dermatology Drugs market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about various skin diseases, and presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the market in North America. For instance, in 2016, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) led a three-part national study about atopic dermatitis (AD) in partnership with the National Eczema Association (NEA) and with support from Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron. According to the study, the AD occurs in 7.3% of adults in the U.S. Of those affected with the disease, about 40% have moderate or severe symptoms. Also, Plaque psoriasis affects approx. 7.5 million Americans with potent topical corticosteroids prescribed to approximately 80% of psoriasis patients diagnosed. In February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited launched LEXETTE™ (halobetasol propionate) Foam 0.05% in the United States. LEXETTE is part of the US$600m potent topical corticosteroid market for which 8 million prescriptions are written annually.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Competitive Analysis
• The Dermatology Drugs market is a highly competitive with new players entering the market and rising approvals of new drugs in the market. Some of the major players include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc, LEO Pharma, among others.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Dermatology Drugs market globally. For instance,
• In June 2019, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, announced the U.S. launch of DUOBRII™ (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 25, 2019, DUOBRII is the first and only topical lotion that contains a unique combination of halobetasol propionate and tazarotene in one formulation.
• In April 2019, AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, received US FDA approval for SKYRIZI™ (risankizumab-rzaa), an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
• In March 2019, Schweiger Dermatology Group acquired Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center, with locations in Exton, Coatesville and Kennett Square, PA. Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center.
• In February 2019, Evolus, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its lead product, Jeuveau™, for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and procerus muscle activity in adults.
• In October 2018, Bausch Health has won tentative approval for a plaque psoriasis lotion that the company sees as key for both turning around its dermatology business and for driving long-term growth
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dermatology-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dermatology-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Dermatology Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dermatology is a therapeutic field that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases such as skin, hair and nails. Over 3,000 types of dermatological conditions are thought to exist, ranging from the autoimmune disorder psoriasis to the very common condition acne vulgaris. There are 900 products in the dermatology pipeline with a disclosed stage of development, but the majority of these drugs are at an early stage of development. About 42% of the pipeline is in the Preclinical stage, while 14% is in the discovery stage.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dermatology-drugs-market
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Dynamics
• The global dermatology drugs market growth is driven by rising prevalence of dermatological disorders, strong pipeline of dermatological drugs, and growing awareness about skin diseases. According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Atopic dermatitis is another major disease affecting up to 25 percent of children and 2 to 3 percent of adult. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2015, atopic dermatitis was recorded to affect around 20% of infants & children and 3% of adults globally. Hence, with rising prevalence of such skin disorders, the demand for the treatment drugs is increasing, hence driving the growth of the dermatology drugs market globally.
• However stringent government regulations and adverse effects by certain therapeutic drugs restrain the dermatology drugs market growth. The growing development of innovative products and increasing mergers & acquisitions by key players are expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Segment Analysis
• By application, the dermatology drugs market is segmented into Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Acne, Alopecia, Herpes, Rosacea, and Others. Among all, Psoriasis is the growing segment with a significant market share with several approved biologics. Psoriasis affects approximately 8 million patients in the U.S. and roughly 20-30% have moderate to severe psoriasis. Out of them, only 10% of the moderate to severe patients are treated with biologics.
• Acne is also a common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. According to American academy of Dermatology, approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience at least minor acne. Acne can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one’s 30s and 40s. Acne occurring in adults is increasing, affecting up to 15 percent of women. In 2013, the costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded $1.2 billion. More than 5.1 million people sought medical treatment for acne in 2013, primarily children and young adults. There are still unmet needs in the Dermatology drugs market for acne treatment as current treatment options do not offer improved safety, efficacy and tolerability profile often with low patient compliance. Hence, the dermatology drugs market is growing with rising research and development for the treatment of skin diseases.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global Dermatology Drugs market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about various skin diseases, and presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the market in North America. For instance, in 2016, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) led a three-part national study about atopic dermatitis (AD) in partnership with the National Eczema Association (NEA) and with support from Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron. According to the study, the AD occurs in 7.3% of adults in the U.S. Of those affected with the disease, about 40% have moderate or severe symptoms. Also, Plaque psoriasis affects approx. 7.5 million Americans with potent topical corticosteroids prescribed to approximately 80% of psoriasis patients diagnosed. In February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited launched LEXETTE™ (halobetasol propionate) Foam 0.05% in the United States. LEXETTE is part of the US$600m potent topical corticosteroid market for which 8 million prescriptions are written annually.
Global Dermatology Drugs Market Competitive Analysis
• The Dermatology Drugs market is a highly competitive with new players entering the market and rising approvals of new drugs in the market. Some of the major players include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc, LEO Pharma, among others.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Dermatology Drugs market globally. For instance,
• In June 2019, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, announced the U.S. launch of DUOBRII™ (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 25, 2019, DUOBRII is the first and only topical lotion that contains a unique combination of halobetasol propionate and tazarotene in one formulation.
• In April 2019, AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, received US FDA approval for SKYRIZI™ (risankizumab-rzaa), an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
• In March 2019, Schweiger Dermatology Group acquired Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center, with locations in Exton, Coatesville and Kennett Square, PA. Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center.
• In February 2019, Evolus, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its lead product, Jeuveau™, for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and procerus muscle activity in adults.
• In October 2018, Bausch Health has won tentative approval for a plaque psoriasis lotion that the company sees as key for both turning around its dermatology business and for driving long-term growth
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dermatology-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dermatology-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.