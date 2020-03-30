Construction Films Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Construction Films Market is segmented By Type(LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET, BOPET, BOPA) By Application(Barrier, Protective, Decorative), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share,
• The Global Construction Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Plastic sheeting construction film are used for protecting and storing materials such as windows, doors, floors, sanitary equipment, radiators, seals, pipes, cables, insulation and floor coverings during indoor construction and renovation.
• Construction Films Market is segmented by type, application and geography. By type market is segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET, BOPET, and BOPA. By application the market is further segmented by Barrier, Protective, and Decorative. Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
• The global construction films market is expected to witness significant growth rates in the building constructions, growth in renovation and refurbishing activities particularly in high-growth economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia to drive the construction films market.
Market Dynamics
• The global construction films market is anticipated to witness significant growth with the range of building constructions, renovation and refurbishing activities in fast growing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.
• Construction industry in India is in full swing, some of the projects includes development of palava industrial township worth USD 4.18 bn, Construction of EWS, LIG and MIG houses and development of infrastructure work under PMAY Package C in Jabalpur worth USD 1.78 bn, Construction of EWS, LIG and MIG houses and development of infrastructure work under PMAY Package A worth USD 1.76 bn are a few projects.
• When comes to South East region rolling out its 2016-2020 infrastructure plan, Thailand is set to benefit from the stability of the current government along with public and private sector. The country is likely to witness increase in its infrastructure spending over the medium term.
• Vietnam plans to increase urbanization from its current 27% to a 45.2% by 2020 with increased spending on infrastructure projects through foreign and private investment. The country is taking help from public-private partnerships to maintain its manufacturing hub status in the region.
• Indonesia is likely to spend heavily in infrastructure till 2025. The spend matches the government spend of nearly 7% per year, and many infrastructure-related firms in the country are said to have received capital from the government. This trend comes with the Indonesian jurisdiction protecting local suppliers, especially because it comes under earthquake affected zone, and where local survival is important.
• Therefore the range of construction activity and scope for new construction projects in the region is set to drive the construction films market.
Type Segment Analysis
• Based on type, construction films market is classified into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET, BOPET, and BOPA. Currently construction films is the dominant by LDPE segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market.
• PE films used in the construction industry play an important role in covering specific spaces and protecting valuable equipment and machinery. It can be used for protection against the elements, dust, dirt and dampness. These films inhibit corrosion on metallic surfaces that it is in contact with, it also protects other metal parts via vapor phase inhibitors.
• LDPE films are used between concrete and metal studs it not only stops the corrosion that can occur at the contact points, it also protects the rest of the stud, adding to the life of the structure.
• LDPE films are better replacement option for conventional polyethylene sheeting used in the construction industry. It does not contain free amines, phosphates, or halogens, and also non-toxic and 100% recyclable.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on application, construction films market is classified into barrier, protective and decorative. Currently barrier application is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market.
• Films used for barrier application save time, money and energy by reducing moisture migration under concrete slabs and foundations, and through inner walls and ceilings.
• Under-slab gas barriers are becoming necessary components for sites containing high risk factors for naturally occurring gases such as radon or methane. These gas or moisture under slab barriers are made from polyethylene and barrier resins to provide unmatched impact strength as well as superior resistance to gas and moisture transmission.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific construction films market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the range of construction activity in this region.
• Due to the rapid urbanization in the region and this trend is projected to continue in coming years and thereby to bring unprecedented demographic, economic and social shifts.
• Urban development in the region will have an important positive impact on the construction films industry. For instance one of the fast growing economies in the region such as India have witnessed immense demand in commercial space such as office spaces, hotels, retail, entertainment units. Annual absorption of office space in India crossed 42 mn sq ft in 2017.
• Furthermore, new construction activities, housing projects are expected to drive the demand for construction films demand in the ASEAN countries.
Competitive Analysis:
• Some of the major players in the global construction films market includes Saint Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Raven Industries, RKW SE, Polyplex, Climax Synthetics Pvt. Ltd, Bostik SA, Tech Folien Ltd, Plastika kritis. Global construction films market is partially fragmented with the presence good number of small regional players. key players in the market focus on new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions to enhance their position in the construction films market.
• For instance on June 5 2019, Russia TechnoNICOL enters building films business with €16m plant launch. On November 3, 2014, Raven Industries acquired Integra Plastics, Inc.
