Food Based Cosmetics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Food-Based Cosmetics Market is segmented By Product Type (Skin Care (Moisturizer, Cleanser, Serum and Oil, Anti-Aging Cream, Eye Cream, Others), Hair Care (Shampoo, Conditioner, Others), Color Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin
• The Global Food-Based Cosmetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Cosmetic products derived from all-natural food-based ingredients are referred to as food-based cosmetics. The range of food-based ingredients include fruits, vegetables, nuts, milk, and many others. Food products have always been active in cosmetic preparations owing to their nutritious content. The detoxifying properties of these staple foods increased their adoption as an active ingredient in the cosmetics industry.
Market Dynamics:
• The potential health benefits of healthy food on skin is the primary factor driving the adoption of food products in cosmetic formulations. Consumers across the globe have an interesting perception that healthy food is also good for their beauty. Scientific evidences related to the detoxifying effect of fruits and vegetables is motivating their use as beauty aids, thus driving the growth of food Based cosmetics market. The rising awareness towards long term issues associated with use of chemical filled cosmetics is also motivating consumer shift towards food based beauty products. Furthermore, the growing production of plant-based raw materials for cosmetics is boosting the market growth. For instance, Roquette Frères, a leading supplier of ingredients to beauty and personal care industry introduced a new product line of high-performance plant based ingredients for cosmetics industry to cater the growing demand for food-based cosmetics. Ageing population, rising pollution, and rising living standards are the other factors responsible for the growth of food-based cosmetics market. Fruits such as grapes, blueberries, apples, and pomegranates are increasingly in interest of older population owing to their anti-aging properties and thus increasing their use potential in cosmetics. However, concerns related to safety of raw materials procured is the key factor hindering the growth of food-based cosmetics market. The use of fruits and vegetables that are grown in inorganic farming practices causes severe toxicity in the products.
Market Segmentation:
• The global food based cosmetics market has been segmented by product type into skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and others. Skin care evolved as the largest category of food based cosmetics market owing to high consumer demand for eye creams and moisturizers derived from fruits and vegetables. Evolution of mushroom based anti-aging creams, Avocado based lip balms, fruit based cleansers are supporting the segment growth.
• By geography, the study is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific evolved as the largest market for food based cosmetics owing to the well-established market for cosmetic products and demand for natural products in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Singapore. According to the investor presentation 2018 of L'Oréal S.A., Asia Pacific region accounted for a share of 55% in the global skincare market.
• The global food based cosmetics market has marked its infancy during early years of the century when companies such as Yes To and Intelligent Nutrients launched their food-based cosmetic formulations. Since then, the market has been witnessing launch of novel formulations. For instance,
• In June 2019, AU NATURAL SKINFOOD, Dr. Au Superfruit Eye Serum in New Zealand to cater the growing demand for anti-aging cosmetics in the domestic market
• In December 2018, European beauty products manufacturer Weleda expanded its existing line of skin food cream by launch of three formulations. The newly launched products include a food based body butter, lip balm and a skin care cream.
• These product launches are indicating the widening spectrum of food-based cosmetics products. With the ongoing developments and surging demand for organic products, the food-based cosmetics market is estimated to grow at a lucrative growth rate in the near future. The changing regulations and legalization of cannabis derived products is likely to affect the market. Some of the key players in the market are YESTO, INC, Intelligent Nutrients, Inc., 100% PURE, SkinFood, and Ren Skincare.
