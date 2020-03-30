Bronze Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Bronze Market is segmented By Type (Phosphorus, Silicon, Nickel, Aluminium, Others), By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Industrial, Musical Instruments, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci
• The Global Bronze Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Bronze is an alloy that consists primarily of copper with the addition of other ingredients. In most cases, the ingredient added is typically tin, but arsenic, phosphorus, aluminum, manganese, and silicon can also be used to produce different properties in the material. All of these ingredients produce an alloy much harder than copper alone. Bronze is characterized by its dull-gold color. On the basis of type, the market is classified into phosphorus, silicon, nickel, Aluminium, and others. Others include manganese and leaded tin.
Market Dynamics
• Rapid growth of aerospace and marine industries is the major driving factor for the market growth. The aerospace industry is an excellent industry. As a whole, it is comprised of companies producing military aircraft, commercial aircraft, guided missiles, space vehicles, aircraft engines, aircraft overhaul, rebuilding, and conversion. Bronze bearings solve maintenance issues, improve performance, reduce weight, and increase life. The extreme environments of dry deserts and the humid tropics do not hinder performance of bronze. Companies in aerospace industry are manufacturing bronze for many years. For instance, National Bronze Mfg. has been manufacturing Aerospace and Military components for many years. They are the largest suppliers bronze alloy based components in the USA.
Market Segmentation
• By end user, the Bronze market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, marine, industrial, musical instruments and others. The global Bronze market size by end user was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Bronze is the preferred metal for bells in the form of a high tin bronze alloy known colloquially as bell metal, which is about 23% tin. Nearly all professional cymbals are made from bronze, which gives a desirable balance of durability and timbre. Several types of bronze are used, commonly B20 bronze, which is roughly 20% tin, 80% copper, with traces of silver, or the tougher B8 bronze which is made from 8% tin and 92% copper. As the tin content in a bell or cymbal rises, the timbre drops.
• On the basis of type, the market is classified into phosphorus, silicon, nickel, aluminium, and Others. Others include manganese and leaded tin. The global Bronze market size by type was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Phosphor Bronzes, or tin bronzes, are alloys containing copper, tin and phosphorous. The phosphor bronzes contain between 0.5 and 11% tin and 0.01 to 0.35 % phosphorous. The addition of tin increases the corrosion resistance and strength of the alloy. The phosphorous increases the wear resistance and stiffness of the alloy. Companies are introducing new products in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Gibson has introduced a new line of strings for acoustic guitarists, their Coated Phosphor Bronze set, the latest addition to their Factory Spec String Collection.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific bronze market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grab major share in the forecast period owing to the rising demand from different end users. The marine segment is estimated to grow with high CAGR rate in the estimated period. Key ship building industrialists are existing in Japan, China, and South Korea, due to the enormous growing chances accessible by these countries which acts as an impacting factors for the market growth. Companies from China and Japan are looking at establishing more joint ventures in marine industry. For instance, in June 2019, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S and Mitsui & Co., jointly announced that the cooperation between these companies will soon commence operations on the outskirts.
Competitive Landscape
• The Bronze market is a competitive existing and new players entering the market and rising approvals of new drugs in the market.
• Some of the major players include Advance Bronze Incorporated, Aviva Metals, KME Germany, National Bronze Michigan, Concast Metal Products Co., Ningbo Boway Alloy Material, Powerway Alloy, Aviva Metals, PMX Industries and Farmer's Copper ltd
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Bronze Market.
• Companies from are looking at establishing more joint ventures in marine industry which acts a key factor for the bronze market growth.
• For instance, in June 2019, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S and Mitsui & Co., jointly announced that the cooperation between these companies will soon commence operations on the outskirts.
• In January 2018, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has announced about steeping up a commercial shipbuilding in China and scale down production in Japan to improve cost competitiveness as the market rebounds from a yearslong slump.
• Companies are introducing new products in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Gibson has introduced a new line of strings for acoustic guitarists, their Coated Phosphor Bronze set, the latest addition to their Factory Spec String Collection.
