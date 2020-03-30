Botulism Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Botulism Market is segmented by By Toxin type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Type E, Type, F, Type G, Type H), By Botulism type (Foodborne Botulism, Wound Botulism, Infant Botulism, Others (Adult intestinal colonization, Iatrogenic botulism)), By
• The Global Botulism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Botulism is a severe condition of food poisoning caused when one consumes toxin-containing food. Clostridium botulinum is an anaerobic, rod-shaped the spore-forming bacterium which is capable of growing in food-producing toxins, and this toxin has a degree of neurotoxicity. The currently available botulinum antitoxin is a horse serum-derived product that has side effects of serum sickness, anaphylaxis, and possible life-long sensitization to equine proteins. Clinical diagnosis of botulism is most effectively confirmed by identifying botulinal toxin in the blood, feces, or vomitus of the patient.
Market Dynamics
• The global botulism market is primarily driven by the increase in food poisoning, availability of efficient botulism solutions, and favourable reimbursement policies.
• For example, on 2nd June 2016, Revance Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing botulinum toxin products for use in aesthetic and therapeutic indications announced the expansion of botulinum toxin-related assets by acquiring a portfolio of botulinum toxin-related patents and patent applications from Botulinum Toxin Research Associates Inc.
• However, high-cost investments required for the treatment, strict government regulations, the wrong diagnosis are expected to restrain the growth of the market for botulism. For instance, an Arizona company got shut down after four people got paralyzed when injected with botulin toxins that were not approved for human use.
• In November 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave a public warning to Gonzalez and Nietos LLC which included serious violations including cockroaches in the facility and packaging issues which will favour the growth of Clostridium botulinum that produces the toxin causing botulism poisoning.
Segmentation Analysis
• Infant botulism is expected to have the highest share in the botulism type segment of the global botulism market.
• According to the National Botulism Surveillance Summary 2016, 205 botulism cases were reported to Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016 with confirmation, out of which 150 (73%) were infant botulism cases, 29 (14%) were foodborne botulism cases, 24 (12%) were wound botulism cases, and 3 (1%) were of unknown etiology.
• Type A botulinum is expected to have the highest share in the toxin type segment of the global botulism market.
• According to CDC, in 2016, in the U.S., 102 botulism cases were caused by type A toxin, 92 botulism cases caused by type B toxin and 11 botulism cases due to the other toxins (type Ab, Bf, Ba, etc.) including type E and type F toxins.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is expected to hold the highest share in the botulism market owing to the increasing clostridium botulinum infections in the region.
• According to the CDC, Alaska is noted to have the highest foodborne botulism incidence than any other state in the country. It is reported from 1950 to 2017 that more than 350 people in Alaska have botulism, out of which 24 people have died. People in Alaska were infected with botulism by eating traditional Alaska native foods such as fermented fish heads, egg heads, beaver tails, seal flipper, etc
• Europe is expected to have a significant share in the botulism market owing to the increasing awareness of different types of bacteria and strict government regulations interference to ensure better safety of the people in the region.
• For instance, on 31st January 2019, Grupo Dia recalled a batch of canned sardines in olive oil in Spain and Portugal because of the risk of botulinum toxin that can cause botulism.
Competitive Analysis
• The strategies used by key players include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to expand and stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with an increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. The key players in the botulism market are
• Allergan Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Galderma S. A, Ipsen Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., AlphaVax Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Microbiotix Inc., and XOMA Corporation.
• On 2nd February 2019, Korean based Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Jeuveau, a botulinum toxin receives U.S. FDA approval. The product will be sold by Evolvus Inc., a local partner specialized in selling products for aesthetics in the U.S.
• On 16th February 2019, Smoked Alaska Seafoods Inc. of Wasilla recalled all jars and cans of Smoked Silver Salmon owing to the high probability of getting contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.
