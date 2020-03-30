Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is segmented By Storage Solution (Portable Containers, Dispensers, Bulk Storage Tanks), By End User (Aftermarket, OEM), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle(Light and medium Vehicles, Heavy-duty vehicle
• The Global Diesel exhaust fluid Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) that lowers NOx concentration in diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. It is a precisely joint solution of 67.5% de-ionized water and 32.5% high purity chemical grade urea. SCR is the leading technology being used to meet 2010 emission regulations that use a urea-based DEF and a catalytic converter to significantly reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions.
• Many countries across the world, especially those who use diesel vehicles heavily, have begun to adopt Euro 6 standards since September 2015 and all mass-produced vehicles are required to comply with these standards. SCR technology has been installed in all diesel vehicles by default to meet Euro 6 emission legislation which necessitates the use of diesel exhaust fluids such as ENOCBlue.
• The latest U.S. and European standards (US 2010 and Euro VI) both require strict control of NOX, PM, CO, and HCs. The distinct test cycles used for each program are reasonably representative of real-world conditions.
Market Dynamics
• Stringent emission regulations, rise in the usage of SCR technology and increasing vehicles on the road worldwide are the major drivers for the growth of the market globally. Increasing stringency of vehicular emissions particularly in the USA, European countries and the Asia Pacific countries are accountable for the rise in diesel vehicles with SCR and acts as a key driver for increasing diesel exhaust fuel consumption. In terms of emission limits and regulations, particularly the U.S. and Europe are considered strictest in the world. For instance, in most of the countries in Europe, the NOx emission level was set at 5.0 g/kWh as per Euro III norm and later reduced to between 90 to 94% to reach 0.4 g/kWh under Euro VI norms.
• Increasing the sales of battery electric vehicles is a major restraint hampering market growth worldwide. Electric vehicles run with purely electric power and the requirement for diesel exhaust fluid is completely discarded.
Market Segmentation
• By vehicle type, the diesel exhaust fluid market is classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and Others. A commercial vehicle is further divided into light and medium commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The diesel exhaust fluid market by vehicle type was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period.
• The passenger vehicle segment has been releasing higher NOx emissions when paralleled with commercial vehicle segments like HCV and LCV. But still, the NOx emissions for passenger vehicles have been declined to a low level due to the stringent emission standards across the globe. For example, Nations like India have implemented like BS V & BS-VI to control emissions. Most of the economies in the world have made exhaust after treatment mandatory to decrease the levels of NOx emissions. On the other hand, more than 90% of heavy commercial vehicles are fortified with SCR before they enter into the market.
• By the end-user, the diesel exhaust fluid market is classified into aftersales and OEM. The diesel exhaust fluid market by end-user was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Aftersales is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period. The replacement cycle of DEF and the increasing average lifespan of the vehicle are the key factors impacting the aftermarket segment. There is a regular necessity for diesel exhaust fluid refill and replacement for vehicles that drives the aftermarket segment worldwide. Diesel exhaust fluid has a massive demand in the aftermarket. For instance, An SUV requires 0.4 gallons of DEF per 620 miles and a medium passenger vehicle requires 0.26 gallons of DEF per 620 miles.
• By storage solution, the diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented into portable containers, dispensers, and bulk storage tankers
Geographical Analysis
• The North America diesel exhaust fluid market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America is dominating the global Diesel Exhaust Fluid market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period. Strict emission regulations and the huge availability of DEFs are the major factors for market growth. For instance, the majority of all diesel truck and tractor manufacturers are using SCR to meet the latest emission standards. DEF is already available at more than 550 Ryder service locations in the United States. Furthermore, the rice in the use of selective catalytic reduction technology is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. The U.S. occupies a major share for the production of urea. The increase in the production of urea in the U.S. is expected to drive the diesel exhaust fluid market in the future.
• The Europe diesel exhaust fluid market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the one among the regions to hold a major share in the forecast period. Strict government regulations in controlling emissions and increasing the number of vehicles are the major driving factors impacting the market growth in this region. Most of the economies in the Europe region follow strict regulations. For instance, The Euro 6 standard was introduced in 2015, and all mass-produced cars sold from this date need to meet these emissions requirements and this is to be followed in all the European countries for the mandate. Adding to this, SCR technology has been installed in all diesel vehicles by default to meet Euro 6 emission legislation which necessitates the use of diesel exhaust fluids such as ENOCBlue.
Competitive Analysis:
• The Diesel Exhaust Fluid market is moderately competitive with new players entering the market. Some of the major players include Brenntag AG, TOTAL S.A, Yara International, Nissan Chemical Industries, Shaw Development LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid, GreenChem Holding B.V., The McPherson Companies, and BASF SE.
• The key players are focusing to implement SCR and following emission regulations in the mid-level and premium vehicles which leads to the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market. For instance, Range Rover is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V-6 that sips DEF from a 4.8-gallon tank located under the floor beneath the driver’s seat.
• Companies are focusing to improve their distribution channel network in order to gain in the competition in the market. For instance, DeliveryONE is North America’s leading DEF distribution network, the highest quality DEF, and comprehensive DEF equipment solutions supplies anywhere in the U.S. and Canada
• Companies are launching new products to sustain in the market by implementing advanced technologies. For instance, In July 2019, ENOC Group has launched ‘ENOCBlue’ diesel exhaust fluid. The product, mandated by ESMA and regulated by Euro 4 and above, is one of the highest international standards for exhaust emissions
