Dialysis Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dialysis Market is segmented By Type (Hemodialysis , Peritoneal Dialysis), By End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, Homecare, others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlo
• The Global Dialysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• In medicine, dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally. This is referred to as renal replacement therapy.
• Dialysis care has improved gradually over the decades. Unadjusted mortality rates among patients dropped nearly 36% between 2001 and 2013, which is expected to reach 42% by 2020.
• As dialysis has expanded, its delivery model has changed drastically. Dialysis was once performed exclusively in hospitals. But now hundreds of thousands of patients have their blood cleansed in anonymous storefronts, industrial parks, and homes, and a large majority of the dialysis services delivered globally are expected to turn a profit.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing number of ESRD patients is primarily driving the global dialysis market and anticipated to remain same over the forecast period. End-Stage Renal Disease also referred to kidney failure is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. According to National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), millions die each year and over 2 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, yet this number may only represent 10% of people who actually need treatment to live.
• According to ERCPA, at the end of 2016, there were around 3.7 million patients being treated for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) worldwide and expected to increase by approximately 6% each year, which is significantly higher than the population growth rate. Out of those 3.7 million patients, almost 3 million were undergoing dialysis treatment
• Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertensions is boosting the global dialysis market. High blood glucose, also called blood sugar, can damage the blood vessels in kidneys and when the blood vessels are damaged, kidneys don't work as well. According to World Health Organization, it is estimated that approximately 40 percent of people worldwide have effected with blood pressure in 2016. 46 percent of adults aged 25 and older are expected to suffer from hypertension over the forecast period.
• Shortage of organ donors, technological advancements and rising R&D expenditure for developing new dialysis products are further driving global dialysis market.
• However, the risks and complications associated with dialysis are hampering the global dialysis market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• Based on type, dialysis type global dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis accounted for the largest share in global dialysis market due to increasing number of patients treated with hemodialysis. According to University of California San Francisco, in United States, nearly 750,000 patients per year in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end stage renal disease and 90% of them are treated with hemodialysis.
• Peritoneal dialysis uses the patient’s own abdomen across which waste is exchanged from the blood and flushed out regularly through a permanent tube in the abdomen. Peritoneal dialysis does not require regular trips to a medical facility but still requires regular treatment at home.
• Based on end user, global dialysis market is categorized into homecare, hospitals, dialysis centers and others. Dialysis centers hold the largest market share in global dialysis market. According to Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, in 2017, in United States, the number of dialysis facilities in the United States increased by 54%.
Geographical Analysis
• The global dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
• North America dominates the global dialysis due to increasing number of dialysis centers and increasing number of ESRD patients. According to University of California San Francisco, ESRD is increasing in the United States by 5% per year. This shows the requirement of dialysis in North America.
• Europe holds the second largest market due to increasing number of kidney failure cases. According to European Renal Association in 2018, in Europe, 329,000 patients received a total of 49.8 million HD treatments across 5,410 centers and expected to increase at 3% each year.
• Asia Pacific is registering fastest CAGR due to increasing number of manufacturers and technological advancements in countries such as India, China and Japan.
Competitive Analysis
• Companies are focusing on key strategies such as collaboration, acquisitions, and product launches which are boosting the growth of the market globally.
• The key players in dialysis market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG , Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nipro Corporation, NIKKISO Co. Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Inc, Toray Medical Co., Ltd, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Dialife Group, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
• On January 18, 2019, Fresenius Medical Care launched 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in emerging markets.
• On July 16, 2019, CVS Kidney Care launched HemoCare Hemodialysis System, This innovative device includes unique safety features and is designed to make home hemodialysis simpler for patients.
• On May 18, 2017, Baxter launched New AK 98 Hemodialysis system designed to help providers reach treatment goals.
